Jessica Biel’s Distressed Levi’s Are the Only Jeans You’ll Want to Wear This Fall

There’s nothing quite like the thrill of finally snagging the perfect pair of vintage jeans. But finding denim complete with that coveted worn-in look that also fits like a glove could be considered an extreme sport in the world of thrifting, to say the least.

Rather than spending hours sorting through racks of vintage in hopes of finding a needle in the haystack, you can take a cue from some of the most stylish celebs by adding the perfect pair of vintage jeans straight to your cart. For A-listers like Jennifer Aniston, Hailey Bieber, and Kendall Jenner, that drool-worthy vintage denim is actually a pair of new Levi’s that won’t leave you heartbroken in the fitting room, cursing a pair of jeans as old as your mother.

Jessica Biel is the most recent celeb to have stepped out wearing jeans so good they’ve made our search for the pair of just-distressed-enough officially come to an end. Earlier this week, the actress combined a sleek moto-style leather jacket, striped tank, and white Nike Air Max 1s for the ultimate cool-girl street style, but it was her choice of denim that had us zooming in for a double-take. While the expertly placed distressed detailing and faded wash may have had you fooled, they were actually Levi’s Wedgie Straight Leg Jeans — and you can get them on Nordstrom for $98.

Biel’s staple jeans feature a faded wash, durable denim, and a flattering high-waisted silhouette both shoppers and celebs alike adore. The cropped length is ideal for pairing with ankle boots or comfortable Nikes like the actress’s for a more casual look.

“I was trying to find the perfect heavy denim vintage Levi’s, and here they are,” writes one reviewer. “They are not cropped on me but I would rather roll them, anyway. Also, the color was exactly what I was looking for. Picture the perfect worn denim jeans…yeah…those exist right here.”

Head to Amazon to snag the Levi’s Wedgie Ripped Straight Leg Jeans you’ll want to move to the top of your denim pile this fall, no thrifting required.

Shop now: $98; nordstrom.com