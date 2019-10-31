Jessica Alba’s Favorite Jacket Is on Major Sale Right Now

Image zoom Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images

Growing up watching the OG Inspector Gadget series like the true ‘90s baby I am, trench coats have always been a style enigma to me. Inspired by the put-together sophistication the wardrobe staple adds to any given look, I’d often found myself in the dressing room disappointed, feeling more like I was cosplaying as the missing sister from this iconic Mary-Kate and Ashley theme song. But with fall fashion MVPs like Katie Holmes and Amal Clooney stepping out in the trend this season, I figured it was time to rewrite the narrative and accept the silhouette into my own sartorial catalog.

It wasn’t until I saw Jessica Alba’s most recent Instagram post that I locked in on the *perfect* trench coat, and I couldn’t add it to my cart fast enough. In a #WCW celebration of friendship and female-led businesses (we love to see it), the actress credited designer Rebecca Minkoff for her friendship, but also for being behind the staples she deems her “current fall obsessions,” including the Anderson Trench Coat she’s donning.

Layered over distressed jeans, a cozy cardigan, and white ankle boots, Alba’s trench of choice looked more wearable than other ones I’d laid eyes on, and I loved its calf-skimming length: A necessity for gals on the shorter side of five feet, like myself. Already sold on the khaki trench, I scouted it out online to only then find out it was on major sale, which instantly sweetened the deal.

While it usually retails for just under $450, the Anderson Trench Coat is currently priced at $259 on the designer’s site, making this the perfect time to add the classic staple into your layering rotation. Designed with 100 percent cotton and metallic button details, the trench is sure to be a timeless outerwear staple we’ll be reaching for in all the transitional and non-puffer coat warranting seasons to come.

Head to Rebecca Minkoff to shop the chic trench coat that’s earned the Jessica Alba seal of approval before it sells out.

