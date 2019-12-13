Jessica Alba Is the Latest Celeb to Wear These Hollywood-Beloved Jeans

Image zoom GAMR/CPR / BACKGRID

I like to begin each day with a ritual of drinking coffee while scrolling through screenshots of all the clothes on my wishlist that cost more than my monthly rent. Lately, the Prada Monolith Knee High Boots both Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have worn are my aspirational purchase of choice — but equally lucky and unlucky for me, they’re still out of stock. I’ve found, however, that while fantasizing about my dream closet, it’s never a bad idea to keep an eye out for more attainable hero pieces. Which means celeb-loved designer jeans are always a responsible move.

ICYMI, there’s one brand in particular that’s snagged the title of the most popular jeans in Hollywood: MOTHER. And with a fan club that includes Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, Meghan Markle, and Jennifer Lawrence, you know it’s got to be good. Most recently, it was Jessica Alba who stepped out wearing the Hollywood fave brand, and you can get her exact pair of high-waisted, distressed jeans on Amazon right now.

Styled with a cozy sweater and snakeskin booties that showcased one of this season’s most popular prints, the ripped detail and frayed raw hem of the actress’ MOTHER jeans tied together a laidback look with just enough edge. The faded wash and subtle distressing is even reminiscent of *the* Meghan Markle jeans. (You know, the ones she wore for one of her first public dates with Prince Harry that continue to sell out on repeat.)

While Markle may have been the first to put the L.A.-based brand on the map and seemingly on the radar of every A-lister in Hollywood, MOTHER’s quality denim and figure-flattering fits have earned the jeans their staying power. Most MOTHER styles lie in the $200 range, but unlike many of the items in my morning scroll sessions, a good pair of jeans is one closet staple you’ll always get your return on investment out of. And that’s just a fact.

You can shop Alba’s distressed flares that feature a cropped silhouette, plus similar pairs from MOTHER, below.

MOTHER The Tripper Chew in Cryin' Cowboys Jeans

Shop now: $278; amazon.com and motherdenim.com

MOTHER The Tomcat Ripped Crop Straight Leg Jeans

Shop now: $184 (Originally $245); nordstrom.com

MOTHER The Pixie Dazzler Raw Hem Straight Leg Jeans

Shop now: $238; nordstrom.com

MOTHER The Tripper High Waist Crop Bootcut Jeans

Shop now: $268; nordstrom.com