7 Fashion Staples That Are Always in Jessica Alba’s Closet

Fact: It takes Jessica Alba only 15 minutes to get out the door every morning. And yet, whether she is running errands with her two daughters or heading into The Honest Company offices, her street style is always incredibly polished.

The star, who is also InStyle's July cover girl, told us that it takes her 10 minutes to do her face, leaving a mere five minutes to put together a killer outfit and throw everything she needs for the day in her purse. So what's Alba's secret to mixing and matching a memorable LOTD so quickly? A stocked wardrobe full of staples that look good day in and day out, including an army green cargo jacket, which she has in “at least five styles” and a classic leather tote bag that she deems a “timeless essential.”

Scroll down to shop all of her closet MVPs and to see more of her fashion, beauty, and lifestyle faves, pick up the July issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.