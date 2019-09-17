Jessica Alba’s Statement-Making Pants Are Exactly What Your Fall Wardrobe Is Missing

Image zoom Getty Images

Jessica Alba, a celebrity whom I can only assume has found the fabled Fountain of Youth, joined fashion designer Camila Coelho for an Instagram story yesterday. Coelho, a 31-year-old Brazilian fashion blogger, recently launched a new clothing line exclusively with Revolve and had the actress and founder of The Honest Company over to model some of the looks.

The two trendsetters showcased a pair of the line’s pants and a bodysuit in an Instagram Live video, styling them with different tops, bottoms, and accessories to highlight the range of ways each piece can be styled.

In addition to the Maite Bodysuit (which has since sold out), the two stylish ladies showed off the leopard-print Simone Pant from the Camila Coelho collection. The jacquard fabric and subtle sheen of the golden pants elevates the animal-print to sophisticated heights, and the high-waisted cut makes the style easy to dress up or down for different events.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $188; revolve.com

Pairing the statement pants with earthy-toned tops, their outfit choices demonstrate how the pants can be dressed for work with a blouse and blazer or for a more casual and fun event with a cropped sweater and strappy heels.

Alba is far from the only celeb to rock the fierce print this season (Sofia Richie even posted to her own Instagram story today in very similar, high-waisted leopard print pants), so the trend is definitely one you’ll be seeing all through the colder seasons. Many of the line’s designs, however, are headed for the same fate as the sold-out bodysuit — so we rounded up some stylistic lookalikes for when that happens to the leopard pants of our dreams.

Hurry over to Revolve now to check out Camila Coelho’s entire collection, and scroll down for more great leopard pants options. And, if a versatile, form-fitting top is what you’re really after, Coelho also makes a black mesh, long-sleeved mock-neck bodysuit and a one-shouldered bodysuit with colorful polka dot embroidery you can scoop up until the Maite Bodysuit comes back in stock.

Camila Coelho Wren Pant

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $198; revolve.com

Camila Coelho Ivanna Pant

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $228; revolve.com

AFRM Ireland Wide Leg Pants

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $36 (Originally $59); nordstrom.com

Levi’s Ribcage Leopard Straight Leg Corduroy Pants

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $98; nordstrom.com

LPA Cropped Pant

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $148; revolve.com

Lovers + Friends Albert Pant

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $198; revolve.com

Wodstyle LLC Leopard Wide Leg High Waist Stretch Pants

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $12; walmart.com

ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo Leopard-Print High Waist Slim Pants

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $295; bloomingdales.com

Auliné Collection High Waisted Loose Wide Leg Drawstring Palazzo Pants

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $20; amazon.com