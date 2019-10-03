Jeremy Scott’s London Fog Collab Will Make Last Year's Coat Seem Boring

Image zoom Courtesy

We wish for it all summer long, especially on days where we're sweating through our clothes and plopping ourselves in front of a fan. But now that fall is finally here, we’ll admit it: We feel kind of…cold. All of a sudden, it's jacket weather. It's good timing for the release of Jeremy Scott x London Fog’s new trench coat.

It’s the second collaboration between the designer and the brand — which, Scott tells InStyle, is American staple, despite having London in the name.

“Growing up, London Fog made that winter coat that you got for the new school year,” he says. “When you think about fall weather, with the rain and all that, you think about a trench coat. It is such a classic, and I loved the idea of putting a spin on it and playing with that.”

Bold graffiti graphics appear on the both front and back of the otherwise camel-colored jacket. Scott says that while his first London Fog collection played more with cut, the goal this time was to incorporate color. He turned to vintage photos of NYC from the ‘80s, when people were commuting to work on graffiti-covered subway trains.

“I thought about all the graffiti on the trains, and wanted to kind of merge the two together, where the graffiti had gotten on the trench,” Scott explains. “I was thinking about the trench being ‘tagged,’ and then tagging New York City and London in a really vibrant way. The trench is so ubiquitous that it’s almost become anonymous. I decided to make it stand out, to feel singular and one-of-a-kind.”

The jacket is meant to take the wearer through various types of weather and occasions, not just professional ones.

“It goes with everything,” Scott says. “You can wear it with jeans or put a fancy dress under it. That’s what's perfect about the trench; it’s one of those things that just works in any which way. It’s such a staple, kind of like a black biker jacket. A biker jacket can be rebellious, or you can flip it and wear it with something frilly or sweet for a juxtaposition. It's the same thing with the trench. It has a conservative feel, but with the graffiti, it has it a much more playful attitude.”

The piece is available on London Fog’s website for $298, and soon people will be be able to buy it from Macy’s as well. It comes in sizes extra-small to extra-large, and while it’s technically considered “women’s outerwear,” Scott promises anyone can wear it.

“Clothes have no gender, so I feel like they should be for everyone. Who cares which way it buttons or what department it's in? It's more about it being something that you love and that you like the way it fits."

We're have a feeling that many people will find that this collaboration checks both of those boxes.