Jeremy Scott’s New Affordable Line Has the Transitional Outerwear You Need Right Now

Image zoom Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Moschino designer Jeremy Scott is the Karl Lagerfeld of his day. His limit-pushing pieces are worn by some of our generation’s biggest icons, from Madonna, Lady Gaga, and Nicki Minaj, to Bella and Gigi Hadid, the KarJenner Klan, and countless Victoria’s Secret models. Whether they’re sporting his designs for the Italian luxury fashion house, or wearing pieces from his eponymous line, everyone wants a piece of Jeremy Scott’s vision.

Today, he’s making that quest a lot more affordable with a newly launched line in collaboration with outerwear brand, London Fog. The eight-piece collection mashes up elements of London Fog’s classic trenches with leopard print and zippers that are extremely on-brand for Scott.

Included in the line are a suitcase, hat box bag, scarf, bucket hat, umbrella, laptop case (designed to look like a teeny trench coat), and men’s and women’s raincoats. The women’s coat features a button-off bottom portion that can be worn draped open or fastened up, and it might just be the perfect transitional outerwear.

The best part? Everything in the line is under $300 — an enormous price difference from his Moschino pieces, which can retail in the thousands.

Shop our favorite pieces from the affordable collection below, and see the full line at Macys.com.

Image zoom Macy's

To buy: $298; macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

To buy: $225; macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

To buy: $125; macys.com

Image zoom Macy's

To buy: $88; macys.com