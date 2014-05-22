Jennifer Lopez's Sizzling Metallic Mini Makes Us Want to Do More Leg Lunges, Stat

May 22, 2014 @ 12:23 pm

She's had many killer looks in the past few months (from a hot pink onesie to a boho chic baby doll dress), but this one takes the cake. For the season finale of American Idol on Wednesday, judge Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a shimmering long-sleeved mini by designer Kaufmanfranco that was accented by tousled, va-va-voom hair and glowing makeup. The result? A spectacular fashion moment that, quite frankly, is inspiring us to hit the gym (have you seen those legs?).

"Tonight was the finale so we wanted something special," stylist Rob Zangardi exclusively tells InStyle of her ensemble. "We chose this metallic mini dress that sparkled on stage and paired it matching sparkly shoes."

Want more J. Lo fashion? Catch more of Jennifer Lopez’s American Idol style moments, and see all of her head-to-toe looks from Idol by clicking through our gallery!

1 of 23 Courtesy

May 21, 2014

The star sizzled in a sparkly Kaufmanfranco dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.
2 of 23 Michael Becker/FOX

May 20, 2014

Lopez rocked a Gucci leather mini with Jimmy Choo pumps.
3 of 23 Courtesy Photo

May 15, 2014

Lopez went for a '60s-inspired vibe on this episode, wearing a bejeweled Emilio Pucci design, nude Christian Louboutin pumps, and W. Britt earrings.

4 of 23 Courtesy

May 14, 2014

Lopez chose a sequin turquoise dress by Fyodor Golan, paired with gold pumps.
5 of 23 Courtesy

May 8, 2014

Lopez chose an orange Bec & Bridge dress, finishing her look with glam curls and a bold lip.
6 of 23 Courtesy Photo

May 7, 2014

Jennifer Lopez was peachy keen in an Asos dress and neon Sophia Webster heels.
7 of 23 Courtesy

May 1, 2014

Lopez was white hot in a chain front Michael Kors dress with gold Casadei pumps and Joan Hornig earrings.
8 of 23 Courtesy Photo

May 2, 2014

Lopez chose chose a mint and silver Lorena Sarbu fully embellished geometric print minidress, paired with nude pumps.
9 of 23 Courtesy

April 24, 2014

The singer sparkled—literally—in a Georges Chakra embellished dress, nude Casadei ankle-strap pumps with a gold heel, and dazzling Swarovski jewelry.

10 of 23 Courtesy

April 23, 2014

The singer dazzled in a full metallic ensemble, which included a bronze-hued Lanvin top, Vivienne Westwood burgundy bubble hem skirt, matching Brian Atwood heels, and gold Jennifer Fisher jewelry.
11 of 23 Courtesy

April 17, 2014

Jennifer Lopez
12 of 23 Courtesy

April 16, 2014

The American Idol judge rocked a yellow leather Phillip Armstrong dress with bold orange lips.
13 of 23 Courtesy

April 10, 2014

The American Idol judge looked white hot in an Azzedine Alaïa top, Milly skirt, and Jimmy Choo pumps, which she paired with Vhernier earrings, Jennifer Fisher bracelets, and custom "I Luh Yah Papi" necklace by Jane Basch.
14 of 23 Courtesy Photo

April 9, 2014

Lopez took us back several decades in her 1980s inspired look, which included a black sheer Jill Stuart dress and studded Brian Atwood pumps complemented by edgy hair and makeup.
15 of 23 Courtesy

April 3, 2014

Lopez looked ready for summer in a bright pink Kohl's romper, Ivy Kirzhner pumps, and a W. Britt cuff.
16 of 23 Courtesy Photo

April 2, 2014

Lopez went for a boho chic look in a H&M Conscious Collection lace dress and standout Ivy Kirzhner pumps.
17 of 23 Courtesy Photo

March 27, 2014

The American Idol judge looked stunning in a strapless Lanvin dress, nude Christian Louboutin pumps, and rings by Melissa Kaye Jewelry, EF Collection, and Melinda Maria.

18 of 23 Courtesy Photo

March 26, 2014

The star glowed in a fitted Lanvin skirt, ASOS scuba top, Jacob & Co. hoop earrings, and black Jimmy Choo pumps.

19 of 23 Courtesy Photo

March 20, 2014

The singer looked bold in gold in statement-making dress and matching jacket by Rachel Zoe, paired with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Marina B jewelry.

20 of 23 Courtesy Photo

March 19, 2014

Lopez glowed in an ice blue Safiyaa cut-out dress and sparkling Jimmy Choo pumps.

21 of 23 Courtesy Photo

March 13, 2014

The Idol judge looked ready for summer in a white Cameo jumpsuit, Hermès head scarf, matching Christian Louboutin pumps, a Melissa Kaye Jewelry necklace, and rings by Dana Rebecca Designs and Graziela Gems.

22 of 23 Courtesy Photo

March 12, 2014

Lopez wowed in hot pink J. Brand neon jeans and a matching scuba top also by the brand, which she paired with nude Christian Louboutin pumps, Dana Rebecca Designs ring and bangle, and a Graziela Gems ring.

23 of 23 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

February 20, 2014

The triple-threat smoldered in a Cushnie et Ochs little black dress and Giuseppe Zanotti heels, Joan Hornig earrings, and a W. Britt cuff.

