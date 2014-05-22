Jennifer Lopez's Sizzling Metallic Mini Makes Us Want to Do More Leg Lunges, Stat

She's had many killer looks in the past few months (from a hot pink onesie to a boho chic baby doll dress), but this one takes the cake. For the season finale of American Idol on Wednesday, judge Jennifer Lopez sizzled in a shimmering long-sleeved mini by designer Kaufmanfranco that was accented by tousled, va-va-voom hair and glowing makeup. The result? A spectacular fashion moment that, quite frankly, is inspiring us to hit the gym (have you seen those legs?).

"Tonight was the finale so we wanted something special," stylist Rob Zangardi exclusively tells InStyle of her ensemble. "We chose this metallic mini dress that sparkled on stage and paired it matching sparkly shoes."

Want more J. Lo fashion? Catch more of Jennifer Lopez’s American Idol style moments, and see all of her head-to-toe looks from Idol by clicking through our gallery!