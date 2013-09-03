Jennifer Lopez Is Launching Her 20th Scent! See Her Entire Fragrance Lineup

Courtesy Photo
InStyle Staff
Sep 03, 2013

In a move that challenges Elizabeth Taylor's title as the reigning queen of celebrity perfumes, Jennifer Lopez will roll out her 20th fragrance next month! For her latest scent-sational endeavor, Lopez channeled her wild side to create JLove ($49; kohls.com in October), a sensual mix of white raspberry, pineapple, coconut orchid, and Tahitian tiare flower housed in a leopard-printed flacon. "With number 20, it's a landmark. It's such a big part of who I am. We decided to call it JLove for that very reason," she told WWD. While many of the singer's fragrances had a limited run, a constant element was present in each. "I always want to put a musk base on it," she noted. "I feel like it gives a nice sexiness at the bottom, no matter how fruity it gets at the top." Launching 20 fragrances is no easy task, so to celebrate, we rounded up all of them to find out the subtle differences and the inspiration behind each. Keep an eye out for JLove once it hits Kohl's stores in October, and click the photo to take a look at the star's extensive fragrance family.

1 of 20 Courtesy Photo

JLove

Talk about unleashing your wild side. Launching in October, JLove will be a fruity-floral spritzer ($49; Kohl's locations nationwide) that mixes primal notes like coconut orchid, tangerine, and Tahitian tiare flower.
2 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Rio Glow

This limited edition fragrance was the latest version of 2002's Glow. It highlights the spirit of Rio de Janeiro with fruity notes of apple, peach and pear while combining florals like orange blossom and heliotrope.
3 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Forever Glowing

Jenny from the block knows a thing or two about getting a scent-sational glow, and this airy mix of saffron, white pepper, jasmine, and neroli ($49; kohls.com) is bottled in an innovative flacon that actually lights up.
4 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Love and Light

This limited-edition scent drew inspiration from Old Hollywood, and mixed sexy wood elements with light florals.
5 of 20 Courtesy Photo

JLo Blue Glow

Launched in 2009, this aquatic fragrance brings you shoreside with notes of water lily, mangostine, sandalwood, and moss.
6 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Love and Glamour

As a follow-up to her Love and Light fragrance, the limited-run Love and Glamour perfume was a sensual mix of mandarin, orange blossom, jasmine petals, topped off with an amber base.
7 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Sunkissed Glow

Released in 2009, Glow got exotic with notes of orange blossom, water lily and passionflower combined with cashmere, amber and musk.
8 of 20 Courtesy Photo

L.A. Glow

As an ode to Los Angeles, L.A. Glow carried seductive notes of cherry, plum and blackberry, mixed with jasmine, magnolia and tropical cream.
9 of 20 Courtesy Photo

My Glow

My Glow was created during JLo's pregnancy and includes notes of lavender, lotus, freesia, peony, white rose mixed with woody notes like sandalwood and precious wood.
10 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Live Platinum

Lopez kicked off the holidays with this fruity and floral perfume. It combines a blend of marzipan, plum and ruby grapefruit with Christmas rose and orange blossom.
11 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Deseo for Men

As Lopez's first fragrance for men, Deseo for Men combines cedar, red berries and lemon with base notes of sandalwood, amber and patchouli.
12 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Deseo Forever

Released in 2008, this seductive fragrance combines soft and light notes of orange blossom, peach and apple with cedar wood and pink rose.
13 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Deseo

Lopez used her garden as a muse for this spritzer, mixing Sicilian bergamot with floral notes including freesia, pink gardenia and jasmine.
14 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Live Luxe

Live Luxe mirrored Lopez's passion for dance in 2006 with a bouquet of pear and peach mixed with amethyst freesia.
15 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Live

Introduced in 2005, this vibrant perfume features top notes of Sicilian lemon, bergamot, and pineapple combined with sweet notes of red currant, peony, and caramel.
16 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Glow After Dark

This lychee, melon, and passion fruit blend gave the term "glow in the dark" a new meaning in 2006.
17 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Love at First Glow

Released in 2005, the fragrance's sweet scent was inspired by first love. The scent featured top notes of bergamot, neroli, and peach with woody base notes.
18 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Miami Glow

Inspired by one of JLo's favorite cities, Miami Glow brought in serious heat with juicy notes of pink grapefruit, coconut water, and passion fruit combined with orange blossom, and vanilla.
19 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Still

JLo's sophomore fragrance showed off her vivacious side with a mix of white pepper, freesia, rose, and musk.
20 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Glow

It's the scent that started a phenomenon! Launched in 2002, Glow combined sweet notes like neroli, pink grapefruit and rose with delicate undertones like sandalwood, amber, musk, jasmine, iris and vanilla. Also of note: The flacon, which was right in line with trends of the early aughts.

