Jennifer Lopez Is Launching Her 20th Scent! See Her Entire Fragrance Lineup

In a move that challenges Elizabeth Taylor's title as the reigning queen of celebrity perfumes, Jennifer Lopez will roll out her 20th fragrance next month! For her latest scent-sational endeavor, Lopez channeled her wild side to create JLove ($49; kohls.com in October), a sensual mix of white raspberry, pineapple, coconut orchid, and Tahitian tiare flower housed in a leopard-printed flacon. "With number 20, it's a landmark. It's such a big part of who I am. We decided to call it JLove for that very reason," she told WWD. While many of the singer's fragrances had a limited run, a constant element was present in each. "I always want to put a musk base on it," she noted. "I feel like it gives a nice sexiness at the bottom, no matter how fruity it gets at the top." Launching 20 fragrances is no easy task, so to celebrate, we rounded up all of them to find out the subtle differences and the inspiration behind each. Keep an eye out for JLove once it hits Kohl's stores in October, and click the photo to take a look at the star's extensive fragrance family.

