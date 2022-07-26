Jennifer Lopez Sold Out This Sleek, Barely There Sandal, but You Can Get the Look Starting at $4

Jennifer Lopez is always proving that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand; just last week she was spotted having a high-low moment while honeymooning in Paris with new hubby Ben Affleck. Lopez paired a floral Oscar De La Renta dress that retails for $2,290 with all-white $55 Tkees flip-flops for the occasion — and of course she sold the sleek sandals out.

Lopez is no stranger to bringing back a controversial shoe trend — and before you ask, yes, thong sandals are back. Not only are celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Emily Ratajkowski slipping their feet in flip-flops nowadays, but the more barely there they are, the better. Bella Hadid and Amal Clooney have been making the case for naked footwear this year, and Lopez's shoes are a good mix of the two styles.

While flip-flops might not be everyone's cup of tea, there's something particularly attractive about white flip-flops — they have the ability to add a casually-chic feel to any outfit, just like white sneakers. The versatile shoe can be paired with practically anything, from a denim skirt and a crop top for a Y2K-inspired outfit to linen pants for a coastal grandmother look. And of course, they're always reliable to slide on for a quick run to the store or a day at the beach.

Although Lopez's white Tkees flip-flops are sold out in all sizes but one, there are plenty of lookalikes to shop from at retailers like Nordstrom, Zappos, and Old Navy starting at just $5. Check out our favorite picks, below.

Havaianas Slim Flip-Flops

Courtesy

Havaianas redesigned its classic flip-flops to have a slimmer silhouette that features skinny straps and a thin sole. Available in sizes 5 to 12, the sandals come in 16 colors and have the approval of hundreds of shoppers who call them "super cute and comfortable." "I live in Havaianas in the spring through summer… they're the only flips I can wear and not [slip] out of," wrote one reviewer.

Shop now: $26; zappos.com

Old Navy Flip-Flop Sandals

Courtesy

If you're looking for budget-friendly option for everyday-wear, you can snag Old Navy's iconic $5 flip-flops (which are currently on sale for $4!) in an all-white shade. Designed with Eva foam outsoles partially made from renewable sugarcane, the environmentally-conscious flip-flops have more than 2,500 five-star reviews. "Simple flip-flops that are great for the beach, doing errands, around the house, or on the pool deck. So versatile; I have 3 pairs!" said one shopper.

Shop now: $4 (Originally $5); oldnavy.gap.com

Stuart Weitzman Imitation Pearl Flip-Flop

Courtesy

For a chic alternative, these pearl-embellished Stuart Weitzman sandals are a stylish option that you can dress up or down. One shopper called them the "cutest, most comfortable flip-flops," and said they have the "perfect mix of cushion" while still being "sturdy for walking." A few customers also mentioned that the shoes come with a backup pearl in case you lose one.

Shop now: $43–$95 (Originally $95); nordstrom.com

Birkenstock Honolulu Flip-Flop

Courtesy

You can't go wrong with these arch-friendly thong sandals from Birkenstock. The brand's Honolulu Flip-Flop provides the same comfort as its popular Arizona Eva slides. Customers rave that they're lightweight and easy to clean; one shopper even called them the "next best thing to being barefoot." "​​They are my new favorite, especially since they help keep my foot stable [and help] with my plantar fasciitis," another person wrote.

Shop now: $40; nordstrom.com

Shop More White Flip-Flops

Splendid Crissy Flip-Flop

Shop now: $79; zappos.com

Adidas Comfort Flip-Flop

Shop now: $30; zappos.com

Birkenstock Gizeh Big Buckle

Shop now: $150; zappos.com

Steve Madden Abela Sandal

Shop now: $46 (Originally $75); zappos.com