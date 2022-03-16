Jennifer Lopez's Backless Overalls Cost Over $1,000, but You Can Recreate the Look for $40 on Amazon
Spring is on the way, and Jennifer Lopez has already ushered in the season in the most classic J.Lo way possible: The actress wore an all-white outfit — featuring backless denim overalls and a crop top — during a park stroll in Spain with beau Ben Affleck. Que romántica.
Lopez's overalls are without a doubt a spring wardrobe staple, and she's not the only one pulling them out as the weather warms up; a few weeks ago, Jennifer Garner danced around in her own blue denim overalls while practicing ballet moves around her home (as one does). While J.Lo's Brunello Cucinelli overalls are sold out and estimated to have cost over $1,000, that doesn't mean you can't recreate the look on a budget. Amazon has a handful of white denim overalls you can wear à la Lopez, starting at just $40.
The TwiinSisters Denim Overalls have a sexier look due to a tighter fit and distressed details (some risque features we don't think J.Lo would mind), and they have a slim back similar to the ones Lopez wore. Plus, they have a good rep on Amazon; 2,000 shoppers have left them a five-star rating, with many raving that they're stretchy and comfortable. For a few bucks more, you can also opt for Anna-Kaci's white overalls that have a more traditional look with a straight leg and center pocket.
Shop now: $35–$40; amazon.com
Shop now: $45–$47; amazon.com
If you're looking for something with a relaxed fit but still want to look put together, Free People's Ziggy Denim Overalls have more of a slouchy design with a tapered leg. Customers said they "fit beautifully" and are "perfectly loose without being sloppy." Sure, they're a bit more pricey at $98, but we're loving the under-$100 price point compared to J.Lo's designer overalls.
Shop now: $98; freepeople.com
Lopez can convince me to add pretty much anything to my wardrobe, so I've already got a cartful of various white overalls going. Get the classic spring look below with more options from Gap, Everlane, Madewell, and more.
Shop now: $126 with a Madewell Insider account (Originally $158); madewell.com
Shop now: $60; amazon.com
Shop now: $43 with codes MORE and TREAT (Originally $80); gap.com
Shop now: $98; everlane.com
Shop now: $33 at checkout (Originally $55); oldnavy.gap.com