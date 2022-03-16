Jennifer Lopez's Backless Overalls Cost Over $1,000, but You Can Recreate the Look for $40 on Amazon

Lopez's overalls are without a doubt a spring wardrobe staple, and she's not the only one pulling them out as the weather warms up; a few weeks ago, Jennifer Garner danced around in her own blue denim overalls while practicing ballet moves around her home (as one does). While J.Lo's Brunello Cucinelli overalls are sold out and estimated to have cost over $1,000, that doesn't mean you can't recreate the look on a budget. Amazon has a handful of white denim overalls you can wear à la Lopez, starting at just $40.