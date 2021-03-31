Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Controversial Summer Sandal

Whenever I go home to see my parents, my mom seems to unearth more pieces from my childhood shoe collection. I'm not talking about baby shoes, I'm talking about the going-out sandals I wore to death in college, kept in storage, and have somehow never gotten rid of. Sometimes I'll unearth a gem, like a platform shoe or Mary Janes, that still feels very on trend. But whenever my mom asks me what I'd be willing to part with or donate, wedge sandals are the first to go.
Wedge sandals feel very outdated to me, but of course Jennifer Lopez proves that anything looks good if you really try… or if you're Jennifer Lopez. Last week she posted a photo from her DSW campaign in a pair of JLo by Jennifer Lopez wedge sandals. And anyone would be lying to themselves if they said the image didn't completely alter their perception of the once-extremely contentious and controversial summer trend.
Lopez has actually been wearing the style for years, and the royal family is also a fan of the espadrille version of the trend by Spanish brand Castañer.The sandal is popular for a reason. The wedge gives height but adds comfort. Of course this exact practicality is also part of the shoe's fall from grace: There's something less trendy about a shoe that's so comfortable it feels orthopedic. Everything about 2020 and 2021 completely changed that taboo, and now Ugg boot season feels never-ending.
It's also not a coincidence that the most controversial shoe brands make wedge sandals. Crocs, Birkenstocks, Skechers, and yes, even Ugg, all have a take on the trend. Even Oprah's favorite boot brand, Sorel, released a version, and Bottega Veneta unveiled a $1,250 high-fashion wedge. Coupled with Lopez's endorsement, the trend clearly has the power to take over 2021.
With so many celebrities finding ways to make sneakers exciting, we're in a bit of a cozy-shoe renaissance. But wedge sandals at least give our toes some much-needed air and feel a bit more dressed-up. Think of it as the perfect gateway shoe to Rihanna's supermarket pumps. Except you still get to channel JLo when you wear these.
Shop the best Jennifer Lopez-approved wedge sandals below.
