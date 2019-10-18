This May Not Be Jennifer Lopez’s Real Wedding Gown, But It Should Be

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images

Jennifer Lopez's style has only gotten better over the years. While she used to walk the red carpet in crop tops and bodycon dresses, she now wears even sexier crop tops and bodycon dresses, and also pulls out a poofy gown from time to time. So, when J.Lo got engaged to Alex Rodriguez, one of our first big questions were, "Ok, but what is she going to wear?!" And now, we finally have an idea, thanks to her new movie, Marry Me.

With a title like that, it's safe to assume that at least some of this film will revolve around a person saying "I do." So, it's not really a spoiler to see Lopez step out in NYC wearing an embellished, strapless, cream-colored Zuhair Murad Couture ballgown while filming. However, we couldn't help but notice that this piece is just her style — remember that over-the-top Giambattista Valli number she wore late last year? — and now we're convinced she should just borrow it for her actual big day.

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images

Looking at all that sparkle and the super-long veil, this look seems to fit J.Lo's aesthetic.

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images

Plus, don't even get us started on the back — it's very regal. (If Lopez doesn't wear this gown for her wedding, maybe Princess Beatrice wants it?)

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Revealed a Sweet Detail About Her Wedding

Image zoom James Devaney/GC Images

For the film, the gown was paired with diamond gold earrings and a matching collar necklace, but would it be a true J.Lo wedding without the star's signature hoops?

Even if this isn't the one when it comes to Lopez's wedding gown, she could use this as inspiration when making her pick. Or, maybe she'll surprise us all and go low-key. We'll just have to wait and see.