Jennifer Lopez Is Closing out 2019 by Wearing This One Brand on Repeat

Fact: 2019 was the year of Jennifer Lopez not stopping. J.Lo can’t stop hustling, she can’t stop stunting in that green Versace dress, and as of three weeks ago, she can’t stop wearing Coach.

On November 19, the now two-time nominated Golden Globe actress announced she was the new face of Coach. The statement came with a photo of Lopez looking like Lopez: glowing, complete with wind-swept hair and a buttery leather Coach trench coat. The image alone is enough to convince anyone to spend their entire paycheck on the legacy American brand, but because this is J.Lo we’re talking about, she didn’t stop there.

Instead, Lopez took to the streets and has been wearing Coach non-stop. Within ten days after the Coach campaign announcement, J.Lo was spotted wearing Coach’s Fair Isle Turtleneck sweater out in Beverly Hills. She paired it with high-heel Alexander McQueen boots, and turtleneck sweaters have never been the same since. While aboard a private jet on December 1, J.Lo wore Coach’s Signature Shearling Coat, because of course she did. As the weeks went on, Lopez’s paparazzi shots started to feel like a Coach lookbook.

While on her way to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Lopez opted for Coach and wore its Asymmetrical Dress with Kaffe Fassett Print and the matching parka. And, although she reserved the iconic green Versace dress for her SNL opening monologue later that week, she did wear Coach to and from almost every other SNL event. At the SNL cast dinner, Lopez wore the Coach Day Dress, the Coach Wool Coat, and the Coach Willis Top Handle. For the SNL afterparty, she swapped out the wool coat for Coach’s Oversized Shearling Aviator. Basically, she looked like the antithesis of Pete Davidson.

Almost every Coach piece J.Lo has worn is currently available, and almost all of it is on sale right now. The least expensive and most attainable piece is the Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater, which is now only $210. The most splurge-worthy piece is the signature shearling coat, which is still $1,800 despite being 40 percent off. If you happen to be planning any private jet #ootds in the near future though, it may be worth the investment. And, if you’re waiting until after Christmas to transform your wardrobe with J.Lo-approved pieces, the Barbara Streisand bag and shirt she’s also worn from the Spring 2020 collection will be available early next year.

With a second Golden Globe nomination, a new profile in The New York Times, and a rom-com in the works, 2020 is shaping up to be another can’t-stop-won’t-stop year for Lopez. And if that involves her serving more looks in Coach, we can’t wait.

At this rate, J.Lo will have worn the entire Coach collection by the end of the year, which you can shop here. But if you have your eyes on something she’s already worn, shop all of the J.Lo-approved Coach pieces, below.

