Jennifer Lopez Just Proved the Biggest Spring Trend of 2020 Is Actually Even Better for Fall

She’s bringing this major trend back.

By Tara Gonzalez
Sep 08, 2020 @ 6:18 pm
Tie-dye was originally a summer trend. It was supposed to console us while reminding us of childhood camp memories or messy playdates in the park. And it did. But then it quite literally became a comfortable blanket when the world was turned upside down. During the spring, the tie-dye trend found a way to stay relevant, against all odds, when every single celebrity known to man started living exclusively in a tie-dye sweat suit while on lockdown at home. Tie-dye became a quarantine trend. And then it basically disappeared. 

Jennifer Lopez, though, is apparently here to say that tie-dye sweatshirts and sweatpants won’t die. At least not today. Not on her watch. While back in New York City on Labor Day, Lopez Citi Biked around Manhattan in a bright rainbow tie-dye Ralph Lauren French terry hoodie and jogger set that has since sold out. It was nearly 80 degrees but that didn’t stop her. Clearly, someone is excited for sweater weather

Actually, inexplicably, Lopez previously wore that exact same sweatsuit set while out in Manhattan on August 9 when temperatures were in the 90s. Why is Lopez reviving the tie-dye sweatsuit trend exclusively while in NYC? Well, it is her hometown so maybe she just feels extra comfortable. Or she took a transitional seasonal queue from Joan Smalls wearing Uggs a couple weeks ago

Whatever it is, everyone is clearly manifesting fall. Probably because the quicker fall comes, the quicker the year — and the apocalypse — is over. Kidding! But considering tie-dye sweats were there when we needed them most, it’s apt that they’d make a grand reappearance, ushered in by Lopez, for the second half of the most dramatic year ever. It’s basically like the half-time of 2020, which really kicked off in the worst way mid-March, so we all might as well dress like JLo for it. 

Shop the Jennifer Lopez-approved tie-dye sweats trend below. 

