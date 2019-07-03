17 Style Rules Jennifer Lopez Has Followed For Decades

Image zoom Getty Images

To be honest, we're struggling to remember a time before Jennifer Lopez was considered a style icon. The singer-slash-actress-slash-businesswoman (so many things) has been inspiring our purchases for years — decades, even — and whenever she steps out in a crop top or a pair of must-have boots, we can't help but wish we could raid her closet, even just for a minute.

Part of the reason her looks are so flawless is due to her team of stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, who work hard to put her in pieces that hug every curve, provide a splash of sparkle or color, and stay in our memory for years to come. Another part is that when Lopez likes something, she makes sure it stays in her rotation. Over the years, she's developed a signature style, and has a few key pieces that she frequently rewears.

After discovering Lopez's fashion repeats, we decided to compile 17 style rules that the star tends to stick to. No matter your body type, age, or budget, you might just learn a thing or two — and find the solution to a future fashion dilemma — ahead.

1. You Can't Got Wrong With a Crop-Top

Whether your bottoms are high-waisted or you're embracing the low-rise trend (very EmRata of you), it's the perfect top option for the warmer weather.

2. Hoops Are Timeless

We've seen a lot of earring trends come and go, but we're certain about one thing: hoops are always in style. Lopez has been wearing large ones for years, but tinier versions can easily work for everyday wear.

3. When in Doubt, Go Matchy-Matchy

It's a quick trick that plenty of people rely on when they're in a rush — which makes it all the more sweet that it's J.Lo-approved. You could go the simple route, by matching a solid top to the same colored skirt or pants, or be a bit more daring, like how Lopez styled her snakeskin dress with snakeskin boots.

4. Neutrals Are Anything But Boring

This lady loves to wear beige and camel tones, and we don't blame her. She's proven that going neutral can actually make quite the statement, especially when you style your outfit with matching shoes and accessories, or opt for metallics.

5. Go Ahead and Take the Plunge

Of course, we don't mean every day, but on special ocassions, why not reach for something sexy with a low-cut neckline? (Just make sure to pack plenty of double-sided tape.) Looking back on some of the singer's most iconic looks, it seems that when she goes with a deep V-neck, she sticks with longer lengths on the bottom.

6. Hats Can Be Fancy, Too

While we typically think of hats as casual, outdoor accessories, Lopez has worn a handful of wide-brim options on red carpets, pairing them with gowns and other sparkly designs. Between these examples and ones provided by royals (they love a hat, too), we're considering embracing hats at our next formal event.

7. Invest in Some Over-the-Knee Boots

If you're wondering if over-the-knee boots are still cool, please allow Ms. Lopez to set the record straight. She's been wearing this shoe style for years, specifically in the color black, and considering how versatile they are, we don't envision her stopping anytime soon.

8. Turtlenecks Are Actually Sexy

Especially if they're cropped, like the ones in these looks. You don't have to show off your full stomach: Letting a little bit of skin peek through, like the outfit in the middle, is the perfect balance between fun and warm.

9. A Curve-Hugging Midi-Skirt Is a Closet Staple

We're unsure if there's an ocassion that this piece wouldn't work for. Headed to an office? Pair it with a button-down. Going out for the night? Throw on a tank top. We're sure that J.Lo is well aware of all this versatility, which is why she's been wearing the skirt style for years.

10. ...And So Is a Long-Sleeved Bodycon Dress

Long, short, patterned, complete with cutouts — there are so many different variations of this one item, and all of them — all of them — are meant to really wow.

11. A Belt Makes All the Difference

When loose designs are in need of a little something extra, a waist-cinching belt comes to the rescue. Lopez has used belts to help accentuate her curves (and even her baby bump), and it helps to make her outfits a bit more interesting, too.

12. Say Yes to Sweatsuits

And tracksuits. If these sets are styled right — like with cute accessories and statement-making sneakers— they'll come off as elevated, rather than lazy.

13. Don't Shy Away From Sequins

Lopez doesn't just save the sparkle for the stage (although, she does enjoy an embellished bodysuit). Rather, she wears sequins whenever she can, and frequently goes for the silver variety. Of course, she also taught us that it doesn't need to be nighttime in order to step out in these ensembles — sequins are just as fun during the day, too.

14. Steal the Show With One-Shouldered Styles

Sure, sleves are nice, and you can't go wrong with a strapless something, but Lopez often reminds us how lovely one-shouldered designs can be, too. It's a great way to switch things up when heading out, and the good news is, one-shouldered styles are currently trending.

15. Find Your Signature Shades

In J.Lo's case, that would be larger-framed, ombre-colored sunglasses.

16. Animal Prints Are Elevated, Not Tacky

The key is what you pair them with. Don't go overboard with accessories — stick with one or two statement-making extras — and try to balance it out with some solid pieces, whether it's your shoes or the rest of your outfit.

17. Layer On Those Bracelets

When your outfit is in need of a little oomph, stacked bracelets, whether they're a set or a mix, can do the trick. They'll pefectly complete a wide range of outfits, from a formal gown to a casual, laid-back look.