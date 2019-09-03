It Turns Out Jennifer Lopez Saved Her Sexiest Summer Outfit For Last

Image zoom Sean Zanni/Getty Images

Summer may unofficially be over, but Jennifer Lopez made a point to say goodbye to the season in style. While attending Magic Johnson's 60th birthday bash on Monday, Sept. 2, she opted to wear a very sexy outfit, consisting of a structured white crop-top, silver hoop earrings, white sunglasses, and a skirt with a very, very high slit. One look at Lopez casually walking on the beach, and we were immediately convinced that she saved her most jaw-dropping look for last.

The statement-making, polka-dot piece showed off the star's toned legs and also allowed us to get a peek at her shoes, which were a pair of jeweled wedges. All in all, it was the perfect (and very on-brand) choice for an end-of-summer party, while incorporating a print that will still be trending as we head into fall.

Image zoom The Mega Agency

We have a feeling that even more A+ J.Lo looks will be popping up soon, especially as Lopez begins promoting her new movie, Hustlers. Will she embrace some cool-weather sexy trends, such as the fall-friendly sexy cardigan? We're keeping our fingers crossed.