It Turns Out Jennifer Lopez Saved Her Sexiest Summer Outfit For Last
She said goodbye to the season with the highest slit we've ever seen.
Summer may unofficially be over, but Jennifer Lopez made a point to say goodbye to the season in style. While attending Magic Johnson's 60th birthday bash on Monday, Sept. 2, she opted to wear a very sexy outfit, consisting of a structured white crop-top, silver hoop earrings, white sunglasses, and a skirt with a very, very high slit. One look at Lopez casually walking on the beach, and we were immediately convinced that she saved her most jaw-dropping look for last.
The statement-making, polka-dot piece showed off the star's toned legs and also allowed us to get a peek at her shoes, which were a pair of jeweled wedges. All in all, it was the perfect (and very on-brand) choice for an end-of-summer party, while incorporating a print that will still be trending as we head into fall.
We have a feeling that even more A+ J.Lo looks will be popping up soon, especially as Lopez begins promoting her new movie, Hustlers. Will she embrace some cool-weather sexy trends, such as the fall-friendly sexy cardigan? We're keeping our fingers crossed.