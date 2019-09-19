3 Times Jennifer Lopez Proved Overalls Are the Coolest, Easiest Outfit You Could Own

Image zoom Splash News

Some mornings, we feel fully energized, willing to take the time to perfect our glam and pull on an outfit worthy of a runway. But then there are the days where we just...can't. We've snoozed our alarm too many times and suddenly, finding something cool and comfy to wear seems downright impossible. That's when it's time to take a page out of Jennifer Lopez's book, and fully embrace the easy, one-and-done ensemble that is a pair of overalls.

RELATED: 22 Outfit Ideas That Revolve Around a Pair of Black Jeans

J.Lo has been spotted in this denim staple many times, and seems to have invested in more than one pair. She's got a classic blue version that she's styled with white shirts and sneakers (a timeless combination), as well as white overalls, which she's worn with a black tank top.

Image zoom JLo's Favorite Outfit Vaem/Backgrid

Of course, the Hustlers actress always completes her look with signature hoop earrings, and has even been known to add a pop of color in the form of her purse.

Image zoom JLo's Favorite Outfit Splash News

The possibilities of what to wear with these babies are endless — you can even rock them with a puff-sleeve top or a sweatshirt! — and footwear can be switched up, too. Plus, Lopez isn't the only style icon giving overalls her stamp of approval: Katie Holmes and Julia Roberts are also fans.