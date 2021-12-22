The Best Face Mask I've Bought Is Also Jennifer Lopez and Oprah's Favorite, and It's From Amazon
The two most consistent things about Jennifer Lopez's paparazzi photos these days are Ben Affleck and her three-layer Henry face mask from Amazon. They're both everpresent, and honestly, Lopez coordinates them both with her outfit. But for all of us without a partner as cooperative as Affleck, Henry face masks are available in so many colors that'll easily pair well with all of your winter fits.
Fortunately for me, my boyfriend lets me dress him, and he actually counts on me to pick out the best face masks to wear at all times. I ordered the Henry face mask in bulk after seeing Lopez's unwavering dedication to it, and I regret nothing. Like the rest of Hollywood, I, too, am obsessed with Evolvetogether and Maskc. But seeing Lopez take a break from the "it" face masks of the moment inspired me to give this one a try. Plus, it's available on Amazon with Prime shipping, so I really had nothing to lose.
Shop now: $18; amazon.com
The $18 face mask is made by fashion designer and celebrity tailor Patrick Henry of Richfresh. The first time I noticed Lopez wearing it was when she went viral for wearing that "Ben" necklace, a true pop culture core memory for all of us from 2021. She opted for a floral Henry face mask and a white sundress, though these days, she's been styling the Henry mask in vibrant shades like bright yellow with her sweater crop tops and long winter coats.
I love the mask because it's honestly extremely comfortable and I prefer that it doesn't have a nose wire. The origami-like three-layer design is meant to cover your entire nose, and I can confirm that it doesn't move. It's extremely breathable and I barely even remember I have it on when I use it. Hundreds of Amazon shoppers feel the same, which would explain the average 4.5-star rating. To make matters even better, the face mask was one of Oprah's favorite things of 2021. Clearly, it's beloved by so many.
I rave about mine so much, my boyfriend has finally asked me to buy him a couple, straight up. That's the only downside to a Henry mask. But hey, what's more Jennifer Lopez than having your partner take fashion inspiration from you, straight down to the mask? Move over, Affleck. Shop the Jennifer Lopez- and Oprah-approved face mask on Amazon before it sells out.