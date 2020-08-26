Shopping

Angelina Jolie and Kelly Ripa Wear This Dress Brand on Repeat, and Nordstrom Just Restocked So Many Best-Sellers

Jennifer Lopez just wore one, too.
By Tara Gonzalez
Aug 26, 2020 @ 5:45 pm
Finally our prayers have been answered and Jennifer Lopez is launching JLo Beauty soon. She posted the announcement on Instagram two days ago with a glowing selfie, of course. Her bedazzled Starbucks cup could also be seen glistening off in the distance of her Hamptons mansion porch, matching her highlighter. And while we anxiously await our chance to buy the famous Lopez glow ourselves, we’re going to focus on buying her LoveShackFancy dress for now.

Lopez’s Loveshackfancy smocked cotton, off-the-shoulder dress is currently sold out but, thankfully, searching for it on the internet led us to another important discovery: Nordstrom just recently and quietly dropped a handful of brand new LoveShackFancy dresses, tops, and skirts that are just as cute. 

The brand isn’t just loved by Lopez but by pretty much any celebrity who wears dresses. Kelly Ripa! Angelina Jolie! Ana de Armas! January Jones! The famous girls clearly love LoveShackFancy and it’s not hard to see why. Its dresses are basically summer in ruffle pastel form. And for a year where summer didn’t really feel like summer, these ultra-femine dresses are the ultimate retail remedy.

Because of LoveShackFancy’s popularity, no doubt bolstered by its loyal celebrity following, its dresses rarely stay in stock for long. Which is exactly what makes this essentially secret Nordstrom drop so exciting. From a sheer, long-sleeve silk minidress to a cute, tiered, floral-print skirt, Nordstrom’s latest drop has everything you could possibly want. And the best part is that when JLo Beauty does come out, you know exactly what outfit to pair it with. 

Shop the latest LoveShackFancy drop at Nordstrom below. 

LoveShackFancy Archer Floral Print Maxi Dress

$695

LoveShackFancy Goodwin Floral Print Silk Blouse

$325

LoveShackFancy Floral Print Popover Long Sleeve Silk Minidress

$425

LoveShackFancy Emilia Floral Print Miniskirt

$265

LoveShackFancy Fatima Floral Print Minidress

$425

LoveShackFancy Willow Floral Print Tie Neck Top

$295

LoveShackFancy Arlo Mixed Print Silk Georgette Minidress

$495

LoveShackFancy Brynlee Tiered Miniskirt

$295

LoveShackFancy Caressa Floral Print Tiered Sundress

$320 (Originally $395)

LoveShackFancy Arlo Floral Print Minidress

$325

LoveShackFancy Floral Print Prairie Blouse

$195

LoveShackFancy Denver Ruffle & Lace Dress

$395

