Jennifer Lopez Just Proved Leather Pants Can Actually Be Comfortable
Here’s the trick.
Leather pants don't usually conjure up the most comfortable or fluffy of thoughts. They can be constricting, they can be squeaky, and they can be impossible to put on (even more so when it's hot and humid). But, they look so darn cool, and many of us are willing to put aside the hurdles for that indescribable feeling a pair of leather pants can bubble up within us.
The good news? You really don't have to give up range of movement to look edgy anymore — and Jennifer Lopez just reminded us of this fact during a recent outing in New York City. The singer was spotted shopping in a high-low look we're definitely going to be wearing all winter long — one that included a celeb-favorite Wolford bodysuit, lugged sole combat boots, a crystal-embellished face mask she rarely never leaves the house without (good on you, J.Lo), and of course, shiny leather leggings that peaked out from under her Max Mara camel coat.
Leather leggings are a comfy, more affordable cousin to leather pants. There, we said it. Leather pants can be too tight or too stiff (basically, any sort of movement can be a major pain in the butt when wearing genuine leather), whereas faux leather leggings are much more flexible and soft — they are leggings, after all. But unlike plain ol' leggings, a leather pair is inherently cooler and looks 10 times more expensive.
J.Lo's street-style ensemble appeared totally luxe (that crystal face mask and the elegant camel coat played a part), but the most expensive-looking thing might have been her leather leggings, though we're willing to bet it's not the priciest component of her 'fit. (Her $4,000 coat probably was!)
You can find a pair of leather leggings for as little as $30 on Amazon right now; Spanx also has top-notch styles that go for a bit more, but the quality, fit, and butt-lifting magic is truly unmatched. Commando has several leather leggings designed with sculpting panels that'll make you look and feel your best for under $100. Whatever your budget, a pair of leather leggings awaits.
But, while we didn't expect this on our leather leggings search, it seems that demand for them is exceptionally high right now — did J.Lo cause a legging shortage? We will never know. So many styles are showing low stock alerts, so if you want to rock leather without the restriction and squeak, check out our favorite leggings below.
