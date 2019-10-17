The Sexy Leggings J.Lo Refuses to Stop Wearing Are 25% Off Right Now

Image zoom Getty Images

J.Lo could make a potato sack look sexy, so it’s not exactly headline news that her body looks insane in a pair of skin-tight, leather-look leggings. Lopez must know she looks fine, because she’s already worn those exact Koral Lustrous High Rise Leggings three times.

The high-cut sculpting leggings are made with 85 percent polyamide and 15 percent Xtra Life Lycra Sport blend fabric designed to sculpt your legs and waist. The stretchy material is perfect for high intensity workouts — like Lopez’s Hustlers routine — but the gorgeous sheen also makes them perfect for day-to-day wear.

J.Lo was first seen sporting the curve-hugging bottoms back in March, when she stepped out in a dare-to-bare unzipped hoodie look, and again in August on a coffee run. The multi-hyphenate star most recently wore the leggings in a behind-the-scenes post on Instagram, where she shared herself rehearsing for her upcoming film, Marry Me.

The leggings come in black, lead, camo, midnight blue, and midnight camo, and typically retail for $88 to $95. Today, though, it’s a little easier (and more affordable) to steal the star’s look, thanks to Bandier’s Friends & Family Sale, where you can score them for 25 percent off.

But if you want to get in on this deal, you’ll have to act fast. The black version, the ones J.Lo wears, are already sold out in two sizes. Thankfully, the leggings are still available in full size runs in other shades.

Shop the leggings J.Lo can’t stop wearing, starting at $66 at Bandier.com.