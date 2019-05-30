It's Pink Blazer Season, Just Ask Julia Roberts and J.Lo

Image zoom BACKGRID

Summer has a reputation for being warm, but those of us who work in an office know the truth: It's always freakin' freezing. As much as we'd love to wear something short-sleeved to work, it's the air conditioning — which is never quite right, even in restaurants and clothing stores — that often holds us back. So our typical seasonal wardrobe includes lots of layers, from denim jackets to cardigans to blazers, the last of which being something that Jennifer Lopez and Julia Roberts are both loving at the moment.

Over the past few days, the style icons have each worn pink versions of the structured piece, but due to their different aesthetics, styled them totally differently. J.Lo used her blazer to spice up a simple white tee-and-jeans combo, turning a casual look into something sexy for a night out. Julia, on the other hand, went the route of a blazer-like dress as she shot a commercial for tights brand Calzedonia. The star looked like she meant business in her double-breasted design, and we could easily see her pairing that same jacket with matching, loose-fitting pants.

Both of these looks have convinced us to put a pink blazer on our must-have list. While it'll surely stay in rotation for the next few months, we have a feeling it'll still be a favorite when temperatures dip once again.