Jennifer Lopez's Famous Green Dress Is Back — Only Now, It's in Sneaker Form

Jennifer Lopez has worn a ton of iconic outfits over the years, but it's possible that nothing will ever top her famous Versace dress, which she wore to the Grammys back in 2000. The extremely low-cut, slightly-sheer, green leaf-printed design made quite the statement nearly 20 years ago, and now, it's making a comeback with a brand new collaboration, meant to honor the star ahead of her 50th birthday on July 24.

This time around, the lifestyle brand Concepts teamed up with Versace to turn J.Lo's dress into a sneaker. While it might seem like a strange mix at first — something so sexy transformed into streetwear? — the result is actually pretty cute. We could easily see these printed, platform babies paired with a jeans and a tee or a summer dress. We might even style them with a suit, in order to give it a cool yet casual vibe. Plus, the boys won't have to miss out on the fun here: the Concepts x Versace Chain Reaction sneaker comes in men's sizes, too.

Of course, if you want to snag a pair for yourself or someone you really, really love, it won't be cheap. Right now, these kicks are retailing for $1,075 and they're limited edition, meaning that if you want 'em, you'll have to act fast, and head to cncpts.com, or the brand’s Boston and New York locations, ASAP.