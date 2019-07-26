Oof, Jennifer Lopez’s All-Green Outfit Is So Freakin’ Cute — And Affordable, Too

Image zoom City of Miami Beach/Splash / SplashNews.com

Sure, Jennifer Lopez’s 50th birthday was fancy as hell, complete with an extravagant party and a luxury car gifted by fiancé Alex Rodriguez. But the star isn’t above a good deal, either. On Wednesday, while being presented with with the key to the city of Miami Beach, Lopez showed off a sleek, lime green House of CB set — which rings in at $224.

While that price tag isn’t exactly cheap, it's affordable when you consider that much of J.Lo’s wardrobe is designer and that her most famous dress came from Versace. Plus, since House of CB sells the pieces separately, there’s also the opportunity to purchase either the $85 top or the $135 pants on their own. We'd style the off-the-shoulder bandeau with a pair of high-waisted jeans, while the trousers would look great with a silk cami or even a simple white T-shirt.

Between all the outfit possibilities and the affordability factor, it’s near-impossible not to want to add to cart. However, if you’re looking for a different and totally free way to steal J.Lo’s style, we’ve also compiled a few of the best fashion lessons she's taught us over the years.

To Buy: $89; houseofcb.com

To Buy: $135; houseofcb.com