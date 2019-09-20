Jennifer Lopez Just Wore Her Iconic Green Grammys Dress 19 Years Later

Image zoom S. Granitz/WireImage

Listen, Jennifer Lopez does not age (is she a vampire?), and if you need further proof, please direct your eyes to Versace's Spring 2020 runway. It was there that J.Lo strutted her stuff in a design that was almost identical to the iconic, cut-to-the-navel, leaf-printed dress she wore to the 2000 Grammys, and unsurprisingly, the star was still working it 19 years laters.

While this revamped version didn't include sleeves, it still had a plunging neckline and slit skirt, which opened up as the star walked, revealing her toned legs and vine-inspired heels. As the dress billowed out behind Lopez and people rushed to grab their phones, it was pretty much confirmed: this appearance will be something we talk about long after Milan Fashion Week is over.

Image zoom Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Of course, this isn't the first time Versace chose to reference J.Lo's history-making look. Earlier this year, the fashion house released a collaboration with lifestyle brand Concepts, creating a sneaker inspired by the design.

[tiImage img-pos="2" image_ align="left"