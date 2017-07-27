See All the Styles from Jennifer Lopez and Giuseppe Zanotti's Second Shoe Collaboration

Back by popular demand, Jennifer Lopez and designer Giuseppe Zanotti have joined forces for a second collection of blinged-out stilettos. All together now: YAAAAAAS.

The fall-winter 2017 capsule boasts four designs, each available in two unique and seasonally appropriate shades. Each style is named after a favorite character J.Lo’s played on TV or film—Puchi (El Cantante), Gertie (Jersey Girl), Marisa (Maid in Manhattan), Harlee (Shades of Blue).

No love for The Wedding Planner, Jen? Where’s the Gigli shoutout? Maybe we'll get Mary and Ricki designs in a third collection—if/when that happens.

Anyway, each pair of J.Lo's newly unveiled shoes is decked out in either Swarovski crystals, rhinestones, or BOTH, and lays claim to the superstar’s signature spindly silhouette.

Each item in the collection retails between $1,495 to $2,795 and will be available in select Giuseppe Zanotti stores, online, and through luxury department stores beginning in August.

Scroll down below to see every design from the undeniably glamorous collection.