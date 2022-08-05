Jennifer Lopez Wore a $54,000 Bag With the Debatable Summer Sandals Amal Clooney Is Bringing Back

We haven’t seen Lopez in these shoes since the early 2000s.

By
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez
Tara Gonzalez

Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 5, 2022
JLo Cork Wedges
Photo: Getty Images

The other day I went into the archives of my life — aka Facebook photo albums — and found a photo of me in college, lying on the grass outside of my friend's dorm, a pair of cork wedge sandals clutched in my hands. I used to love those shoes and was inspired to buy them after watching an episode of Gossip Girl where Blair Waldorf wears a pair by Michael Kors. My love for the sandals, though, really started in 2002 when Jennifer Lopez wore them (complete with tiny shorts and an oversized hat) in the "I'm Gonna be Alright" music video.

The shoes were one of the sexiest styles of the early 2000s, but they've since fallen out of favor. Maybe it was Snooki constantly tripping while wearing them in Jersey Shore, or just the simple fact that cork reminds too many people of opening up a bottle of wine. Regardless, they couldn't be more different than another shoe of the summer: the Adidas Samba. Unlike Sambas, cork wedges aren't particularly easy to walk in, they've never been worn by soccer players, and they've yet to become part of Bella Hadid's footwear rotation. But they are unexpected, underrated, and apparently on the up-and-up.

Jennifer Lopez has been wearing cork wedges while honeymooning in Capri, and Amal Clooney also recently wore them on vacation while out to dinner with George Clooney in the south of France. I, too, have found myself gravitating more towards cork wedges because I notoriously cannot resist a platform — and there's something about how rarely I see the shoes that's making me fall in love with them all over again.

Lopez styled her Gucci pair with a floral-print poplin dress and an Hermes Kelly wicker bag that typically retails for around $54,000. Amal Clooney wore hers with a cut-out Emilio Pucci dress and a pair of oversized Max Mara sunglasses. As for me, the last time I wore cork wedges was with a bandage dress and a red solo cup. But this time around, I'm going with a simple vintage slip dress and an oversized bag, which has become my go-to summer uniform that I'm now realizing was only missing a pair of these debatable, unfairly forgotten sandals.

Shop the unexpected comeback trend of 2022, below.

Coconuts by Matisse Honor Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom Women's Wedge Sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $90; nordstrom.com

Jeffrey Campbell Channel Wedge Platform Sandal

Nordstrom Women's Wedge Sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $150 (Originally $200); nordstrom.com

J.Reneé Harita Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom Women's Wedge Sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $110; nordstrom.com

Cordani Joelle Platform Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom Women's Wedge Sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $137; nordstrom.com

Veronica Beard Dali Platform Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom Women's Wedge Sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $300; nordstrom.com

Salvatore Ferragamo Fieri Cork Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom Women's Wedge Sandals
Courtesy

Shop now:$795; nordstrom.com

Paige Taylor Platform Wedge Sandal

Nordstrom Women's Wedge Sandals
Courtesy

Shop now: $298; nordstrom.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Amal Clooney Wedges on Sale
This Amal Clooney-Approved Summer Sandal Is Debatable, but It's Also Just $22 for Prime Day
Amal Clooney wedge trend
Amal Clooney Is Making a Case for This Hotly Contested Summer Shoe Trend
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore a $700 High-Fashion Version of the Practical Summer Sandal Everyone Needs
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore an Underrated Pair of Manolos With an Ultra-Rare Dior Bag
Jennifer Lopez White Flip Flops
Jennifer Lopez Sold Out This Sleek, Barely There Sandal, but You Can Get the Look Starting at $4
Jennifer Lopez Paris
Jennifer Lopez's Optical Illusion Heels Are the Summer Style Trick You Need to Try
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Most Uncharacteristic Shoes on Her Parisian Honeymoon
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Paulina Porizkova Birkenstocks
Paulina Porizkova Is the Latest Supermodel to Approve of This Comfy German Sandal Hollywood Is Obsessed With
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid Is Bringing Back This Forgotten Sexy Trend From the Early 2000s
Fashion Writer Prime Day Deals Editor's Picks
I'm a Fashion Writer Who Never Shops on Amazon, and Even I Can't Resist These 7 Prime Day Deals
Bella Hadid
Practically Everyone in Hollywood Owns a Bag or Pair of Shoes From This Brand, and It's on Rare Sale
Queen Letizia and Jill Biden Espadrilles
Queen Letizia and Jill Biden Twinned in This Classic Sandal That Returns Like Clockwork Every Summer
Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Controversial '90s Shoe Trend I Walked Around in All Weekend
Early APD Deal: Amal Clooney Loved PVC Sandals
Amal Clooney and Hailey Bieber Keep Wearing This Barely There Shoe Style, and It's on Sale Starting at $32
Amal Clooney PVC Heels
Amal Clooney Keeps Wearing This Under-$150 Shoe Trend That's Ideal for Summer Weddings