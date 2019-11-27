Jennifer Lopez’s Cozy Sweater Is $100 Off for Black Friday

Image zoom Backgrid

It isn’t officially the holidays until Jennifer Lopez says it is — but with her latest ‘sophisticated mom does apres-ski style in the city’ look, we think she’s signalling that time has come.

On a window-shopping outing in Beverly Hills with her daughter Emme and boo A.Rod, Lopez nailed festive daytime glam in a sweeping black coat, thick rimmed glasses, and a standout Highland-inspired sweater. We tracked down her black and burgundy knit, which just so happens to be the Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater by one of our faves, Coach.

The popular Scottish radial neckline design found on the sweater has become popular in ski apparel and, more importantly, in the apre-ski world (wherein one sips mulled wine by the fire). Like the icon she is, Lopez swiftly ID’ed this fashion version as a cozy and luxurious fit for a wardrobe that extends well beyond the slopes.

This sweater’s plush mohair, alpaca wool, and polyamide blend makes for a super-soft fabric that’s warm yet breathable. It features four gold coin buttons arranged in a diagonal away from the neck opening, and is available in two colorways — cream with black and orange pattern, and J.Lo’s preferred black with burgundy and white.

We’re thrilled the multihyphenate chose today of all days to put this piece on our radar, because, thanks to Coach’s massive Black Friday deal, it’s on sale for 30 percent off. The Fair Isle Turtleneck Sweater retails for $350, but you can shop it today for $245 with code SAVE30.

Shop the sweater that J.Lo’s ringing in the holidays with for over $100 off at Coach.com.

Shop now: $245 (Originally $350); coach.com

