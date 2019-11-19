Jennifer Lopez Is Partnering With Coach, and True Fans Will Totally Get the Reference

Image zoom George Pimentel/Getty Images

We try to tell ourselves that we have as much time in the day as Jennifer Lopez, but each time the star adds something else to her resume, we can't help but feel impressed. On top of acting, singing, producing, designing, staying fit, and planning a wedding, J.Lo just became the face of Coach. This means she'll be starring in a variety of campaigns for the brand — and her first one, for Spring 2020, sure is stunning.

The trench! That scarf! It's all so glamorous. According to a press release, Lopez is pretty pumped for what's to come in the future (which, in turn, is making us pumped, too).

“I’m so excited for this collaboration with Coach," she said in a statement. “It is a timeless brand that I’ve always been a fan of and the upcoming collection really speaks to my personal style — an uptown, downtown mix.”

While Lopez is definitely looking toward the future, we couldn't help but feel a bit nostalgic when we heard the news. Coach's logo bags were major in early '00s, and we distinctly remember when the carried one in the music video for All I Have.

Clearly, this partnership is meant to be and was long time coming. Perhaps Lopez will pull a Selena Gomez and design a few items, too? We'll keep our fingers crossed!