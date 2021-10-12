Jennifer Lopez's $250 Skin-Tight Black Turtleneck Is a Fall Staple — Shop 5 Lookalikes for Under $20

It's finally feeling like fall, and Jennifer Lopez is wasting no time dressing for the season. In fact, she whipped out plaid coats and cozy cardigans before the weather really called for them, but apparently, J.Lo doesn't sweat like we do. Now that we're actually in need of clothing to keep us warm in the chilly autumn air, we're taking a page out of the star's fall fashion playbook. Namely, we have our eye on the classic black turtleneck she recently wore while out in New York City.