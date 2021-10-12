Jennifer Lopez's $250 Skin-Tight Black Turtleneck Is a Fall Staple — Shop 5 Lookalikes for Under $20
It's finally feeling like fall, and Jennifer Lopez is wasting no time dressing for the season. In fact, she whipped out plaid coats and cozy cardigans before the weather really called for them, but apparently, J.Lo doesn't sweat like we do. Now that we're actually in need of clothing to keep us warm in the chilly autumn air, we're taking a page out of the star's fall fashion playbook. Namely, we have our eye on the classic black turtleneck she recently wore while out in New York City.
Yesterday, Lopez was spotted in an enviable head-to-toe leather and suede ensemble (while hand-in-hand with Ben Affleck, predictably) — but we're more focused on the top that served as the foundation of the multi-hyphenate's look. J.Lo's cape-skirt-combo was undeniably eye-catching, but the real star of the outfit, in our humble opinion, was the black turtleneck bodysuit underneath. Lopez wore the Wolford Colorado String Bodysuit, and it's exactly the fall layering top we've been looking for.
Wolford Colorado String Bodysuit
Shop now: $250, shopbop.com
The best part about bodysuits is that you don't have to mess with tucking them into your bottoms to achieve that sexy skin-tight look. They're made to be smooth and flattering, and the thong back on J.Lo's pick avoids visible lines on the butt. With the endless options for styling the bodysuit, we're guessing this won't be the last time she steps out in the foundational top this fall.
A staple black turtleneck top deserves a spot in everyone's cold-weather wardrobe, and Lopez's bodysuit fits the bill. As a building block for countless fall (and winter) outfits, it can either be worn solo or under sweater vests or shackets. Plus, you can easily dress the versatile piece up or down by pairing it with a variety of bottoms like jeans, leather pants, or satin midi skirts.
When you hear the term "turtleneck," you might think of bundling up for frigid winter weather, but this black turtleneck top is thin enough to be worn on sunny autumn days, too. And when the temperatures dip, it will keep you warm when worn underneath a teddy coat or leather jacket. The only catch is the high price tag on J.Lo's black turtleneck bodysuit; even though it's a staple we'll be wearing on repeat, we'd rather not drop $250 when we can opt for high-quality lookalikes for way less.
So, we're snagging Lopez's look by shopping these six black turtleneck tops for under $20 on Amazon. At these prices, you might want to buy a few pieces, as you're about to put them to good use all season long.
Shop now: $18; amazon.com
Shop now: $19; amazon.com
Shop now: $20; amazon.com