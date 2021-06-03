Jennifer Lopez Is Bringing Back This Trend From the OG Bennifer Days
Jennifer Lopez will make headlines no matter who she is with because she is Jennifer Lopez, and she's not about to let us forget that. Sure, her reunion with Ben Affleck is worth all of our unwavering attention, but this whole time, she has been not-so-subtly reminding us of who this is really all about.
Ever since the summer of Bennifer started unexpectedly and rapidly, Lopez has been wearing bedazzled merch with variations of her name on it. While out in Miami, she wore a self-referential gym shirt with snake-print leggings. A couple days before, Lopez broke out another sparkly custom bling cup with her name written out in gems. Lopez may be with Affleck again, but she is still the main character.
Wearing your name, nickname, and/or initials on your clothes and accessories was a huge trend back in the early 2000s, a.k.a. when Bennifer first began. During that time, Lopez was often spotted wearing nameplate jewelry or her initials, and it's a style that's since become synonymous with her. (To be fair, if we were Jennifer Lopez, we'd want to remind people we were Jennifer Lopez as often as possible too.) Initial jewelry resurged in the fashion scene when Celine released its $800 Alphabets pendants a couple years ago, and these days, Nordstrom and BaubleBar carry an assortment of initial options for well under $50.
Prices like this have inspired us to finally invest in the trend. Initial accessories are a cute — and Lopez-approved — reminder that we're the main characters in our own lives. Guess that means Ben won't hop on the trend any time soon.
