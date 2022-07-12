Fashion Jennifer Lopez's Exact Pair of Jeans Is 50% Off Right Now — and Selling Out Fast This is the hottest denim trend in Hollywood. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Updated on July 12, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images/InStyle The hottest new trend is wearing jeans big enough to live in. The big pants trend has reached such ridiculous heights (think jeans with legs so wide they look like propeller wings), it brings a whole new meaning to the trending tiny-shirt-big-pants look. Pants keep getting bigger and crop tops keep getting smaller. Luckily the price tag for the trend is following the tiny top trend of shrinking, at least on Amazon Prime Day. Right now, some of the best fashion deals are on denim, notably on Jennifer Aniston's favorite jeans and the aforementioned wide-leg pants trend. But there's also a rare deal on the exact pair of Frame wide-leg palazzo jeans Jennifer Lopez wore the other week — and it's selling out extremely fast. Courtesy Shop now: $139 (Originally $278); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $201 (Originally $288); amazon.com Lopez wore the jeans earlier in July while shopping in Beverly Hills. She paired the palazzo pants with a tight-fitting (also on sale) white scoop-neck Wolford bodysuit, sold-out Coach 101 sneakers, Bottega aviators, and Dior's best-selling book tote. For Prime Day, Lopez's exact Frame jeans are marked down from $288 to $138 — a full 50 percent off, which is rare for a jean brand as expensive as Frame. A white pair is also on sale, marked down to $201, although they're both selling out seemingly faster than any other pair of jeans on sale. Best Prime Day Deals on Palazzo Jeans Frame Denim Le Baggy Palazzo Pants, $138 (Originally $288) Frame Denim White Le Baggy Palazzo Pants, $201 (Originally $288) Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label, $28 (Originally $30) Vipones Flare Jeans, $31 (Originally $46) Lee High Rise Wide-Leg Jeans, $49 (Originally $59) Longbida Baggy Denim Jeans, $30 (Originally $37) Homelex 90s Super Baggy Jeans, $29 (Originally $36) Levi's Premium Dad Jeans, $61 (Originally $98) And while a sell-out is very likely to happen, there are still some pairs in stock and plenty of similar pairs majorly marked down as well. Levi's has a pair of aptly named Dad jeans for $61, Lee has a wide-leg pair for $49, and Homelex has a pair (named after the '90s) for $29. Lopez proves the trend isn't going anywhere but that you also don't have to necessarily pair it with the smallest crop top you have if you don't want to. And while the pants definitely keep getting bigger, the prices are bound to follow in size. So take today's Lopez-approved Prime Day deal as an absolute must-shop. Shop More Prime Day Deals The 25 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals Feature Surprising Designer Finds and Summer Essentials Out of Thousands of Prime Day Beauty Deals, These Are the Anti-Aging Skincare Finds You Won't Want to Miss 40 Can't-Miss Prime Day Fashion, Beauty, and Home Deals for Up to 68% Off Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit