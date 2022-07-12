The hottest new trend is wearing jeans big enough to live in. The big pants trend has reached such ridiculous heights (think jeans with legs so wide they look like propeller wings), it brings a whole new meaning to the trending tiny-shirt-big-pants look. Pants keep getting bigger and crop tops keep getting smaller. Luckily the price tag for the trend is following the tiny top trend of shrinking, at least on Amazon Prime Day.

Right now, some of the best fashion deals are on denim, notably on Jennifer Aniston's favorite jeans and the aforementioned wide-leg pants trend. But there's also a rare deal on the exact pair of Frame wide-leg palazzo jeans Jennifer Lopez wore the other week — and it's selling out extremely fast.

Lopez wore the jeans earlier in July while shopping in Beverly Hills. She paired the palazzo pants with a tight-fitting (also on sale) white scoop-neck Wolford bodysuit, sold-out Coach 101 sneakers, Bottega aviators, and Dior's best-selling book tote. For Prime Day, Lopez's exact Frame jeans are marked down from $288 to $138 — a full 50 percent off, which is rare for a jean brand as expensive as Frame. A white pair is also on sale, marked down to $201, although they're both selling out seemingly faster than any other pair of jeans on sale.

Best Prime Day Deals on Palazzo Jeans

And while a sell-out is very likely to happen, there are still some pairs in stock and plenty of similar pairs majorly marked down as well. Levi's has a pair of aptly named Dad jeans for $61, Lee has a wide-leg pair for $49, and Homelex has a pair (named after the '90s) for $29. Lopez proves the trend isn't going anywhere but that you also don't have to necessarily pair it with the smallest crop top you have if you don't want to. And while the pants definitely keep getting bigger, the prices are bound to follow in size. So take today's Lopez-approved Prime Day deal as an absolute must-shop.