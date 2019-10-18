Jennifer Lawrence Actually Wore Her First Wedding Gown Years Ago

Image zoom ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence is reportedly getting married this weekend, and rumor has it that the ceremony — or, at least, the menu — will be pretty extravagant. But while we're definitely curious about the wood-roasted fish and cauldron fritters, we've also been daydreaming about her dress. What will the actress wear as she says "I do" to Cooke Maroney? We're not sure — but we can make an educated guess.

You see, this won't be Lawrence's first time wearing a wedding dress. Way back in 2017, while attending the premiere of Faces Places, the star actually wore a design by L. Wells Bridal, which included a sheer overlay and lacy flutter sleeves.

It was kind of casual, but definitely fits in with the camping vibe of Lawrence and Maroney's wedding. Plus, it's entirely possibly that the star will at least wear one dress from the brand on her big day ⁠— she wore another L. Wells number for her engagement party.

The sheer, long-sleeved engagement dress option was bit different, but it was simple, classic, and totally fit Lawrence's laid-back aesthetic.

Of course, Lawrence is an ambassador for Dior, and aside from starring in their campaigns, she's worn their dresses to events for years. Will she stick with the fashion house for her nuptials? If so, we hope her pick includes some tulle, much like this one from the premiere of mother!

No matter what Lawrence wears, we're sure it's going to be a fun time. Given that she's friends with the likes of Amy Schumer, Adele, and Emma Stone, we imagine the party will be packed with A-listers, and they definitely don't play when it comes to style.