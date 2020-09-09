Jennifer Lawrence Just Wore the Sexy Version of Kate Middleton’s Tennis Dress

Jennifer Lawrence has tripped in public so many times, people started to think her clumsiness was a schtick. While being an Oscar-winning actress is incredibly unrelatable, her seemingly unscripted, unglamorous moments gave her the reputation of being just like us. This is the girl who introduced herself to Francis Ford Coppola at a restaurant only to realize her Tom Ford dress was unzipped in the back, exposing her thong. The same girl who talked about peeing the bed at thirteen on national television. The same girl who fell at the Oscars, The Hunger Games premiere, and on multiple talk shows. So when it comes to comparisons, no one even comes close. And Duchess Kate Middleton definitely doesn’t come to mind at all.
Yet, over the weekend, Jennifer Lawrence pulled a Kate Middleton. Not by doing anything particularly Duchess-y (that would be off-brand), but by wearing a HVN dress that looks nearly identical to the one Middleton wore on a Zoom call back in July. In typical JLaw fashion, Lawrence’s HVN dress was more prone to wardrobe malfunctions.
While out in Manhattan with her husband Cooke Maroney, Lawrence wore a green HVN mini dress that’s covered in cute little cartoon tennis players. In July, Middleton wore a green HVN dress in the exact same pattern, except hers was short-sleeved instead of sleeveless and midi instead of mini. Middleton’s version was also buttoned all the way down with a belt that tied at the waist.
Middleton and Lawrence’s twinning moment was unexpected but it was bound to happen. HVN dresses are beloved by both British and Hollywood royalty for their signature whimsical, vintage style. And what’s more relatable than Jennifer Lawrence trying to emulate Kate Middleton’s style, just like the rest of us?
Shop both Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Middleton’s HVN dresses, below, along with some similar, more affordable options.
