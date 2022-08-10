Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Most Unseasonable Shoe of the Summer

By now, we really shouldn't be surprised to see celebrities wearing totally unseasonal attire. In fact, we did a deep dive in this article, "Celebrities Never Dress for the Weather," and frankly, sometimes the pieces A-listers wear leave us totally flabbergasted (yes, it's the only word I can think of to describe the emotions we feel.) Katie Holmes in a knit dress during an NYC heatwave! Need we say more?

But with that, we introduce one of Jennifer Lawrence's recent outfits. We should preface this, though: JLaw isn't typically one to dress out of season. In fact, she's stayed perfectly cool during New York City's heatwave by opting for summertime basics like white tees and flowy dresses. But when we saw her in Ugg slippers earlier this month, we had to do a double take.

Lawrence went with Ugg's best-selling shearling slipper that you've definitely seen around. That's because practically everyone in Hollywood owns a pair, with a fan list that includes Selena Gomez, who also wore the slip-on this month, Jennifer Lopez, Kate Hudson, and Kaia Geber. And it's not just A-listers who are entirely devoted to them, either. Thousands of Nordstrom shoppers have waxed poetic about the slippers, noting that they're "the most comfortable ever."

All that to say, we understand why Lawrence wore them: They're incredibly comfy. It's just that one doesn't normally associate shearling with summer, but it's worth mentioning that the material might not be totally uncalled for during summer, actually. Per Ugg, the brand's Grade A sheepskin, "breathes naturally, wicking away moisture, and allowing air to circulate freely." They also add, "Sheepskin is naturally thermostatic thus keeping bare feet close to your natural body temperature regardless of the temperature outside."

Have we been sleeping on these slippers all summer? Perhaps, but it's not too late to add them to your arsenal. Shop Lawrence's exact pair, plus other Ugg slip-ons that are cozy and cute.

