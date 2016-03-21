9 Fashion Lessons That Prove Jennifer Lawrence's Style Is as Relatable as Her Charm

There's no denying that Jennifer Lawrence is a complete bombshell on the red carpet (that Oscars look? So good), but it's her off-the-cuff quips, funny one-liners, and adorably goofy demeanor that has won the hearts of millions—and why there's a tiny bit in all of that us that secretly wants to be her BFF. Off-screen and off the carpet though, JLaw's personal style is just as refreshingly relatable as her real-girl attitude toward, well, everything.

When she's left to her own devices, Lawrence prefers sleek menswear-inspired pieces to frills and streamlined classics to trendy items. Though, every so often, she'll bare a slice of midriff or play with a print or embellishment. And when she's feeling really casual, her comfort go-tos are tees and jeans (yes, stars are just like us).

We surveyed her street style and rounded up nine lessons we can take away from her mastery of down-to-earth fashion. From doubling up on denim to grounding dainty dresses, here's everything you need to know about JLaw's style.

