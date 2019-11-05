Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney Made Their First Appearance Since Tying the Knot — and We Can’t Get Over Her Cozy Dress

Image zoom Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

To be honest, upon hearing the news that Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior wedding dress scored its very own private hotel room, we were filled with complete admiration. It was, dare we say, an overwhelming example of goals of the highest order?

Although it’s been weeks since the actress tied the knot with Cooke Maroney in a star-studded affair, most of the wedding photos are still under wraps, leaving us to daydream about her Dior gown sprawled out on a king bed of silken sheets (obviously unrealistic, because wrinkles). It wasn’t until earlier this week when the newlyweds stepped out in New York City, that we were able to focus on another one of the star’s dresses for a change — in fact, it’s one we can even shop on Nordstrom, albeit for $790.

In their first outing since the Rhode Island wedding, the couple was spotted shopping and walking around town while snuggled up in equally autumnal ensembles. Lawrence opted for this season’s triple-threat of knee-high boots (a trend she’s worn before), a camel-hued trench coat, and this standout cozy merino wool striped sweater dress.

The dress in question is designed by none other than current celeb-fave brand Proenza Schouler, which has been spotted on the likes of Selena Gomez and other A-listers so far this fall. While sweater dresses often get a bad rap for feeling bulky, Lawrence’s dress of choice features ultra-flattering ribbing fitted throughout the waist and a draped midi-skirt hemline for a flowing silhouette. What’s more, it’s designed with a blend of super-soft merino wool, making itchiness a non-factor, and the dress is lightweight enough to layer under heavier outerwear as the temps go down.

While you probably won’t be buying it its own hotel room anytime soon, you can, however, head to Nordstrom to shop Jennifer Lawrence’s Proenza Schouler striped sweater dress while it’s still in stock.

