This Must Be Jennifer Lawrence's Favorite White T-Shirt

A favorite T-shirt is a journey, one that's honed over years of research and is never quite the same from person to person. While the classic Uniqlo white tee is the end of the line for many (and why not? Its favorable fit and accessible price are some of the finest qualities to look for), others look further for the style that suits them best, the one they can wear with a broad range of outfits for years to come.

Sometimes, a favorite T-shirt is also like a password, a secret kept by the wearer wanting to maintain their originality. But we have a keen eye here, not to mention a commitment to uncovering just these kinds of things. Case in point: While she hasn't come right out and said it yet, we may have just identified Jennifer Lawrence's favorite T-shirt.

Earlier this week, Lawrence was seen at JFK airport wearing gray sweatpants, a The Row bag, high-top Reebok sneakers, and a Leset T-shirt. The slim-fit tee features a delicate, scalloped neckline and vertical pointelle stripes (we've recently also seen this trending style celebrated in Skims loungewear, Cou Cou Intimates, and Pretties lingerie). As you may have guessed, this is not the only occasion Lawrence has been spotted in the tee — the actor has in fact been wearing it for months, including throughout her recent pregnancy.

Since as early as October 2019, coinciding with Leset's launch, many more celebrities have worn the brand; Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner, Sienna Miller, Margot Robbie, and Ana de Armas have each sported it many times, and Emily Ratajkowski even turned to it during her pregnancy, like Lawrence.

Leset's celebrated basics, all made in Los Angeles, are keenly focused on quality fabrics, especially ones that are comfortable, breathable, and natural. It's no wonder they're a common denominator among fashion-inclined A-listers. It also explains why they're a bit pricier than your average $15 Uniqlo tee. Lawrence's preferred Pointelle Slim-Fit retails for $76 at Net-a-Porter, but thanks to the store's current sale, other picks from the brand, including lounge shorts and knit bralettes, can be found for as low as $28.

