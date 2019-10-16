Jennifer Lawrence Confirmed this Denim and Boot Trend Is Here to Stay

Image zoom The Image Direct

We’ll never forget the exact time during the MySpace, Sketchers (btw, welcome back), and Motorola RAZR-filled blur that was the mid-2000s, when we collectively swapped out our low-rise flares for the new denim silhouette on the scene: skinny jeans. The versatile style essentially took over our denim catalog, but now with the revival of wide-leg flares, relaxed fits, and playful crops, we’ve been bumping skinnies from their spot as our daily uniform.

But thanks to fall’s knee-high boot trend and celebs like Priyanka Chopra and, most recently, Jennifer Lawrence stepping out in skinnies, it’s safe to say they’re back and better than ever. In other words, it’s time to kiss and make up with the workhorse of denim silhouettes.

VIDEO: 30 Boots in 60 Seconds

Earlier this week, Lawrence was spotted with her fiance, Cooke Maroney, out and about in NYC while wearing this season’s boot of choice with Citizens of Humanity Olivia High Waist Slim Jeans. The envy-worthy textured knee-highs in question are part of Dior’s 2020 Cruise collection, which is yet to be released, but you can head to Nordstrom to add her exact black skinnies to your closet.

Citizen of Humanity’s cutting-edge design and commitment to comfort has already established the brand as a go-to for dependable denim, so we weren’t surprised to see Lawrence step out in the Olivia jeans. The flattering high-cut waist and exposed button-fly detailing paired well with her casual crop top and boxy blazer, but we’re already brainstorming all the other ways we can wear them this fall.

Give your boyfriend jeans a break and reunite with your tried-and-true skinnies by shopping the Jennifer Lawrence-approved Citizen of Humanity Olivia High Waist Jeans at Nordstrom.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $268; nordstrom.com