Jennifer Lawrence Is the Latest Celeb to Wear Hollywood’s Favorite Pair of Leggings

Image zoom Splash News

Aside from keeping us guessing about whether or not she and fiancé Cooke Maroney secretly tied the knot last week, Jennifer Lawrence made a serious case for just how effortlessly cool a comfy day outfit can be.

While out and about in New York City, the actress paired a crisp, plain white tee and a leather Alexander Wang belt bag with PS281 sneakers, but it was her choice of leggings that had us taking notes. She wore the Alo Yoga High Waist Lounge Leggings, and as it turns out, she’s not the only fan of these super soft and comfy leggings from the cult-favorite activewear brand — Nordstrom shoppers love them, too.

Finding the perfect pair of black leggings is not an easy feat, but tons of Nordstrom shoppers have narrowed down their pick to the exact same pair Lawrence wore.

“These leggings are exactly what I’ve been looking for! Initially saw them online and passed, but thank goodness I tried them on in store,” one reviewer said. “The black is super saturated and beautiful, leggings are so soft and the different material at the ankle is so cute. Bought XS and fits perfectly, which is my standard size from Alo.”

Other five-star reviews rave about the flattering contoured fit, the versatile style, and most importantly, the insanely comfortable Alosoft fabric made up of a polyester and spandex blend.

Another review shared, “I cannot believe I waited so long to get a pair! They fit wonderfully and are so very comfortable for lounging and yoga. They are just right for me, they are not too warm and living in Florida this is great! I got a size small and they fit just right. I had a baby 8 weeks ago and am slimming down slowly but surely and they are so comfortable and fit just great!"

According to the brand, the soft, multi-use leggings can “handle everything from the toughest workouts to chilling on the comfiest sofa,” so we — like Jennifer Lawrence — are sold.

Image zoom Courtesy

To buy: $98; nordstrom.com