The Butt-Lifting Leggings Jennifer Garner and I Wear Nonstop Are at Their Lowest Price Ever

You've probably read a lot about these leggings. Celebs, fashion editors, and regular folk all agree that there's some sort of magic woven into the DNA of these activewear bottoms because the minute you put them on, you feel instantly better. Unlike some leggings, these are incredibly easy to slip on because of the buttery-soft, four-way stretch material. They have a high waistband that actually stays put during my jogs or at-home pilates workouts. But my all-time favorite things about these leggings? They have a center-free seam that means absolutely no camel toe — bless! — and they're designed to make your butt look its best ever. Like I said, magic.