The Famous Sneakers Worn by Supermodels and Royals Just Got a Jennifer Garner-Approved Makeover 

There are plenty of blue sneakers out there, but there really aren't that many in the shade of baby blue Garner was wearing, the kind that reminds you of cotton candy or the clear crisp sky during the spring. Garner introduced us to the Veja Rio Branco sneaker in that exact shade, but it immediately sold out. Thankfully Mansur Gavriel just launched a collaboration with the famous shoe brand, reimagining its best-selling Campo sneaker in four new colors: a bright sunshine yellow, light rosy pink, creamy vanilla white, and the bluest blue that's beyond perfect for spring. If we had to guess, we'd say it's only a matter of time before Jennifer Garner swaps out her Rio Branco sneakers for a pair of these high-fashion campo kicks.