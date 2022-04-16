The Famous Sneakers Worn by Supermodels and Royals Just Got a Jennifer Garner-Approved Makeover
When Meghan Markle wore Veja sneakers, she sold out the exact style she wore instantly (and many times over for months after). Years later, when Jennifer Garner started walking around wearing a pair of blue Veja sneakers, she made us go on what felt like a wild goose chase to find a similar pair.
There are plenty of blue sneakers out there, but there really aren't that many in the shade of baby blue Garner was wearing, the kind that reminds you of cotton candy or the clear crisp sky during the spring. Garner introduced us to the Veja Rio Branco sneaker in that exact shade, but it immediately sold out. Thankfully Mansur Gavriel just launched a collaboration with the famous shoe brand, reimagining its best-selling Campo sneaker in four new colors: a bright sunshine yellow, light rosy pink, creamy vanilla white, and the bluest blue that's beyond perfect for spring. If we had to guess, we'd say it's only a matter of time before Jennifer Garner swaps out her Rio Branco sneakers for a pair of these high-fashion campo kicks.
This isn't the first new launch for Mansur Gavriel that involves giving a classic a makeover. The brand recently did the same with its famous bucket bag. The newly launched Lilium bag has all of the best details of the OG Mansur bucket bag that put the brand on the map, but looks like a petal unfolding and comes in equally as vibrant colors as the Campo (including a Key lime pie green). Essentially every new Mansur Gavriel launch feels like spring in the best way, and we'll be needing both of them to really complete our wardrobes ahead of the warmer weather.
And while sneakers are a wardrobe necessity, supermodel sneaker spring is still in full swing, with a new sneaker emerging every couple of weeks as an off-duty favorite. Mansur Gavriel's newest Campos are no doubt going to be next. They instantly add a pop of color to any outfit without sacrificing comfort. When in doubt on which color to choose, just do as Jennifer Garner does and opt for blue. You unfortunately have to act quickly, though, as the colors and sizes are selling out quickly at Nordstrom. And once this sneaker reaches supermodel levels of popularity, it'll be another wild goose chase to find a pair that can even compare. Trust us, we've been there before.
Shop the latest supermodel sneaker below from Mansur Gavriel's most-anticipated collaboration.
Veja x Mansur Gavriel Campo Sneaker in Celeste Blue
Veja x Mansur Gavriel Campo Sneaker in Sunshine
Veja x Mansur Gavriel Campo Sneaker in Rosa
Veja x Mansur Gavriel Campo Sneaker in Crema
Veja Campo Sneaker
Veja Condor 2 Running Shoe
Veja Nova High-Top Sneaker
Veja Rio Branco Sneaker
Veja Classic Sneaker
