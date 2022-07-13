Fashion Jennifer Garner Says This Comfortable Denim Brand Fits "Just Right," and It's Up to 88% Off Today Only Prices start at just $23 in this Prime Day deal that ends tonight. By Tara Gonzalez Tara Gonzalez Instagram Website Tara Maria Gonzalez is a style writer with five years of experience covering celebrity looks, fashion week trends, and market. Since 2019, she's been writing for InStyle where you can find her musing about celebrities' pantsless date night looks for InStyle's signature Look of The Day series or obsessing over multiple things on sale. She has also previously worked as a fashion writer and editorial producer, writing fashion features and producing and styling numerous photoshoots while interviewing everyone from Stella Bugbee to Alexa Chung. Tara's interested in why we wear the things we wear and what that says about who we are. At any given time she is probably busy justifying an impulse vintage designer purchase as "part of her job" or overanalyzing the return of low-rise jeans. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 13, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Getty Images When you write about shopping for a living, there are some things you commit to memory, and one of those things is celebrity-favorite jeans. Jennifer Aniston is partial to Rag & Bone, which is majorly discounted this Amazon Prime Day, and Jennifer Garner has professed her love of Joe's Jeans — which is also majorly discounted on Amazon Prime Day. Courtesy Shop now: $100 (Originally $158); amazon.com Courtesy Shop now: $125 (Originally $178); amazon.com Last year, Garner named Joe's Jeans when telling Glamour a list of her go-to products, saying the brand fits "just right". While the brand might not be top of mind when you think of celebrity-loved denim brands, it's been worn by everyone from Selena Gomez to Bella Hadid. If you've yet to buy a pair, Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up; there are discounts up to 88 percent off, which means you could score a pair of Joe's Jeans for under $25 (!!!). Shop Amazon Prime Day Joe's Jeans Deals The Icon Ankle, $86 (Originally $168) The Ozzie Short, $59 (Originally $98) Honey Curvy Bootcut Jeans, $126 (Originally $179) The Provocateur Petite Bootcut, $161 (Originally $189) Extra Twiggy Long Skinny Jeans, $23 (Originally $188) Garner says the brand is extremely comfortable, and many Amazon shoppers echo her sentiment. The actress is one of the only celebrities who seems to really prioritize comfort, and skinny jeans worn with a white T-shirt and running shoes is her off-duty signature. If we had to guess what she'd buy this Prime Day, we'd say she'd probably pick up a pair of Joe's Jeans Twiggy skinny jeans, with some sizes on sale for as little as $23. While the internet has expressed their hatred of the millennial style, Garner has proven time and time again that she simply doesn't care. And we love that about her. Thankfully, you don't have to pick a side in The Great Denim Debate of 2022 because Joe's Jeans has nearly every single kind of jean you could dream of on sale, from curvy bootcuts to short shorts. And if you really want to channel Garner, just throw on a simple white T-shirt and call it a day. A celeb-approved look has never been easier — or more affordable. Shop More Amazon Prime Day Deals Jennifer Aniston's Go-To Jeans Are the Lowest Price We've Ever Seen — Three Days Before Amazon Prime Day Jennifer Lopez's Exact Pair of Jeans Is 50% Off Right Now — and Selling Out Fast The Fuss-Free Self-Tanning Brand Used by Kelly Ripa and Hailey Bieber Is Finally on Sale Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit