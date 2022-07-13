Jennifer Garner Says This Comfortable Denim Brand Fits "Just Right," and It's Up to 88% Off Today Only

When you write about shopping for a living, there are some things you commit to memory, and one of those things is celebrity-favorite jeans. Jennifer Aniston is partial to Rag & Bone, which is majorly discounted this Amazon Prime Day, and Jennifer Garner has professed her love of Joe's Jeans — which is also majorly discounted on Amazon Prime Day.

Courtesy

Shop now: $100 (Originally $158); amazon.com

Courtesy

Shop now: $125 (Originally $178); amazon.com

Last year, Garner named Joe's Jeans when telling Glamour a list of her go-to products, saying the brand fits "just right". While the brand might not be top of mind when you think of celebrity-loved denim brands, it's been worn by everyone from Selena Gomez to Bella Hadid. If you've yet to buy a pair, Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up; there are discounts up to 88 percent off, which means you could score a pair of Joe's Jeans for under $25 (!!!).

Shop Amazon Prime Day Joe's Jeans Deals

Garner says the brand is extremely comfortable, and many Amazon shoppers echo her sentiment. The actress is one of the only celebrities who seems to really prioritize comfort, and skinny jeans worn with a white T-shirt and running shoes is her off-duty signature. If we had to guess what she'd buy this Prime Day, we'd say she'd probably pick up a pair of Joe's Jeans Twiggy skinny jeans, with some sizes on sale for as little as $23. While the internet has expressed their hatred of the millennial style, Garner has proven time and time again that she simply doesn't care. And we love that about her.

Thankfully, you don't have to pick a side in The Great Denim Debate of 2022 because Joe's Jeans has nearly every single kind of jean you could dream of on sale, from curvy bootcuts to short shorts. And if you really want to channel Garner, just throw on a simple white T-shirt and call it a day. A celeb-approved look has never been easier — or more affordable.