Jennifer Garner Loves These Controversial Jeans, and They're Available for an Unheard of Price at Nordstrom

Last year, Garner gave Glamour a list of her go-to products, and we've basically memorized it by heart and invested in nearly all of them. The most surprising revelation, at least to us, was her love of Joe's Jeans, a popular denim brand that still feels a little under-the-radar, even though it's been worn by other celebrities like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. It's just usually not top of mind when most people are shopping for jeans, but it definitely should be.