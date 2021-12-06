Jennifer Garner Loves These Controversial Jeans, and They're Available for an Unheard of Price at Nordstrom
We've said it once, and we'll say it again: Jennifer Garner could sell us a bottle of water. Then again, Jennifer Aniston notoriously sold a whole generation on Smartwater — the power of Jennifers everywhere, clearly, knows no bounds. And while we do appreciate a good hydration suggestion, we are definitely partial to Garner's recommendations on clothing and beauty products.
Last year, Garner gave Glamour a list of her go-to products, and we've basically memorized it by heart and invested in nearly all of them. The most surprising revelation, at least to us, was her love of Joe's Jeans, a popular denim brand that still feels a little under-the-radar, even though it's been worn by other celebrities like Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid. It's just usually not top of mind when most people are shopping for jeans, but it definitely should be.
For one, it's majorly marked down right now for Nordstrom's Cyber Week sale, and the prices are basically unheard of. Normally, a pair will cost you around $200, but now some are available for just $67. Plus, if you're looking to make a statement — or cause a ruckus — there's the Internet's least favorite jeans, the skinny jean, up for grabs. Garner clearly doesn't care what the Internet has to say, and is extremely devoted to the controversial style.
Joe's Jeans are also worth adding to your cart, even if you thought you were done with the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping marathon, because they're known for being extremely comfortable and flattering. If you're looking to gift them this holiday season, every pair ordered now will arrive before December 25. And now is probably the only time you can buy so many pairs of celeb-loved jeans in bulk for the price of one.
As 2022 approaches (how did that happen), hard pants will likely need to be featured a little bit more in our daily outfit rotation. So if you have to start wearing denim, it might as well be on a heavily discounted pair of Jennifer Garner-approved ones, right?
Shop the best deals on Jennifer Garner's go-to Joe's Jeans below.
Best Joe's Jeans Deals
- Hi Honey High-Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans, $71 (Originally $168)
- The Charlie High-Waist Raw Hem Crop Skinny Jeans, $67 (Originally $168)
- The Scout Ripped Rolled Cuff Straight-Leg Jeans, $79 (Originally $198)
- The Scout Ripped High-Waist Raw Hem Ankle Straight Leg Jeans, $83 (Originally $198)
- The Blake Destructed Hem Crop Wide-Leg Jeans, $75 (Originally $178)
- The Lara Ankle Cigarette Jeans, $107 (Originally $178)
- The Provocateur Bootcut Jeans, $126 (Originally $168)
- The Niki Distressed High Waist Cuff Boyfriend Jeans, $153 (Originally $210)
- The Blake Destructed Hem Crop Wide-Leg Jeans, $119 (Originally $198)
- The Bobby Boyfriend Jeans, $100 (Originally $168)