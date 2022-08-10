Once Again, Jennifer Garner Wore Leggings from Her Go-To Brand in This Very Polarizing Print

She’s been spotted in the exact leggings a few times before.

By
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti
Ariel Scotti

Ariel Scotti is an Ecommerce Partnerships Writer with six years of experience in food, cooking, and kitchen tools, beauty and skincare products, health and wellness reporting, style, and all things cleaning, organizing, and holidays. Along with story production, headline crafting, and copy editing experience, she has specialized in SEO for four years. She has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2021 and written for brands like Food & Wine, PEOPLE, InStyle, Real Simple, Travel + Leisure, Health, Shape, Martha Stewart Living, and more. To date, Ariel has contributed 200 Ecommerce articles driving $280k in revenue. She earned her masters in journalism from New York University where she wrote for the school blog and paper. An avid home cook, reader, and skincare lover, Ariel has made herself an expert in the areas she covers in her professional life via her real-life passions.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Jennifer Garner Alo Leggings
Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Garner is a sunny, radiant beam of positivity — but she's also a style maven and skincare queen who we look to for inspiration on both fronts. While we're used to seeing her hitting the red carpet in flowing gowns, she's also not afraid to be seen on her "Pretend Cooking Show" via Instagram in pretty floral sundresses or running around town in one of her many go-to pairs of sneakers.

Speaking of being out and about, Garner was recently spotted in a casual pair of leggings, a black tank top, and a baseball cap while out for a jog. While this might not seem like notable news at first, we took a closer look at her leggings and realized that they were none other than the camo print pair she's worn before. This controversial print was everywhere in the Y2K era, but has been making a comeback more recently in the form of comfy shoes and nail art.

Alo High-Waist Camo Vapor Legging
Courtesy

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

The bold print isn't the only thing we love about these Alo leggings. The stretchy, silky fabric is made to feel like a second skin against your legs while holding you in with light compression. They have a flattering high waistband and are moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry through these hot summer days, while still providing enough coverage to keep you comfortable throughout the fall.

The exact pair that Garner wore is currently in stock and available at Alo, as are two other colors, green and white, if you wanted something a little brighter. These leggings can be worn while exercising, à la Jen, but they're also comfortable enough to wear while lounging on the couch, running errands, or grabbing brunch with friends.

If we know anything about the clothes that Jennifer Garner wears, it's that they tend to sell out fast, so head over to Alo to grab a pair before the rest of the internet beats you to it.

Alo High-Waist Camo Vapor Legging
Courtesy

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Alo High-Waist Camo Vapor Legging
Courtesy

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Alessandra Ambrosio Biker Shorts
Alessandra Ambrosio Keeps Reaching for These Sculpting Biker Shorts That Shoppers Say "Lift Your Butt Up"
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore $58 Bike Shorts With the Biggest Bag Trend of 2022
Hilary Duff Wearing Alo Yoga Sweatshirt
Hilary Duff Just Paired a Pretty Slip Dress With a Cropped Sweatshirt Shoppers Call "Sporty but Sexy" 
Jennifer Lawrence Uggs
Jennifer Lawrence Wore the Most Unseasonable Shoe of the Summer
Jen Garner Alo Yoga
The Flattering Leggings Jennifer Garner Always Wears Are Marked Down for a Little Bit Longer
Jen Garner Alo Yoga Leggings CPC
Jennifer Garner Just Convinced Us to Buy the Most Controversial Leggings Trend, and They're on Sale
Alo Yoga sale
This Supermodel-Loved Activewear Brand Is Having Its First-Ever Anniversary Sale
RHW In Alo Yoga and YSL Bag
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Wore a $4,000 Designer Bag With Hollywood's Favorite Butt-Lifting Leggings
Jennifer Garner Dad Sneakers
Jennifer Garner Is Wearing These Dad Shoes Instead of the 'It' Sneaker Taking Over Hollywood
Oprah-Approved Spanx Sale
The Ultra-Flattering Version of Oprah's Go-To Spanx Pants Is on Sale for $40 Off
Jennifer Garner Spanx Leggings Sale
These Jennifer Garner-Approved Lifting Leggings Are on Sale in a Summer-Ready Cropped Version
Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner Wore the Cooling Leggings That Are Never In Stock With the Most Practical Bag Trend
Jennifer Lopez Leggings
I Own 26 Pairs of Leggings but This J.Lo-Approved Brand Makes the Softest, Most Comfortable Set
Emily Ratajkowski
Supermodels Are Bringing Back This Practical Sneaker-and-Legging Combo for Spring
Alo Yoga Sweatshirt Bra Review
Hollywood's Cool-Girl Activewear Brand Quietly Launched a Sweatshirt Bra I'll Be Wearing All Spring
Jennifer Garner wearing Brooks sneakers
Jennifer Garner Wears These Comfy Sneakers for Everything From Workouts to Coffee Runs