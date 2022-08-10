Once Again, Jennifer Garner Wore Leggings from Her Go-To Brand in This Very Polarizing Print

Jennifer Garner is a sunny, radiant beam of positivity — but she's also a style maven and skincare queen who we look to for inspiration on both fronts. While we're used to seeing her hitting the red carpet in flowing gowns, she's also not afraid to be seen on her "Pretend Cooking Show" via Instagram in pretty floral sundresses or running around town in one of her many go-to pairs of sneakers.

Speaking of being out and about, Garner was recently spotted in a casual pair of leggings, a black tank top, and a baseball cap while out for a jog. While this might not seem like notable news at first, we took a closer look at her leggings and realized that they were none other than the camo print pair she's worn before. This controversial print was everywhere in the Y2K era, but has been making a comeback more recently in the form of comfy shoes and nail art.

Shop now: $128; aloyoga.com

The bold print isn't the only thing we love about these Alo leggings. The stretchy, silky fabric is made to feel like a second skin against your legs while holding you in with light compression. They have a flattering high waistband and are moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry through these hot summer days, while still providing enough coverage to keep you comfortable throughout the fall.

The exact pair that Garner wore is currently in stock and available at Alo, as are two other colors, green and white, if you wanted something a little brighter. These leggings can be worn while exercising, à la Jen, but they're also comfortable enough to wear while lounging on the couch, running errands, or grabbing brunch with friends.

If we know anything about the clothes that Jennifer Garner wears, it's that they tend to sell out fast, so head over to Alo to grab a pair before the rest of the internet beats you to it.

