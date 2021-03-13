Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Face Mask Always Sells Out, but It’s Finally Back and on Sale

Back in December, I was finally able to get my hands on the famous Wolford lace face mask both Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker have worn. It had been sold out for weeks because of its immense popularity and because it was just as luxurious as a pair of the brand's signature stockings. Thankfully I was able to get one, and it quickly became one of my favorites. Unfortunately for all of my friends who asked where I had gotten it, it sold out quickly after I wrote about it.
Now the popular face mask is back in stock and on sale at Amazon along with the brand's original classic black face mask. That likely won't last for long considering they've sold out within hours when available at full price. And if you're not exactly sure what the hype is about, look no further than the stunning photo of SJP wearing hers. It basically looks like formalwear for your face.
And as I know from personal experience, the mask feels just as luxurious as it looks. It's by far the most fancy face mask I own and even though it isn't the most colorful, everyone always asks me where it's from. Unlike most other masks, this one fits perfectly to my face thanks to the bendable nose strip and adjustable ear loops. It's the one I wear every other day without fail and undoubtedly the one I would keep if I could only wear one forever.
Also, I find it's one of the only masks I own that is easy to double-mask with. It's thin, breathable, and easy to layer on top of a disposable face mask. Plus, it's basically a celeb-endorsed statement piece for under $40 that helps you twin with Aniston or Parker. Adele even made an appearance in it while hosting Saturday Night Live. So while we may not have as many places to go in while wearing this mask, it clearly works for any occasion, and that's enough for me.
Shop the popular face mask before it sells out, below.
