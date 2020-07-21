Jennifer Aniston Just Gave Her Face Mask a Trendy Upgrade
This is the summer trend that keeps on giving.
Since posting a middle finger to COVID on her Instagram back in May, Jennifer Aniston has always had the right approach to 2020. First, she put all of our feelings about the pandemic into a potent haiku:
Dear Covid...
You can kindly F@!k off now thank you
BYE 👋🏼🖕🏼☹️ TBT
Since then, she’s advocated for voting, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the importance of wearing a face mask. You know, Queen shit.
On June 30, Jennifer Aniston posted her first selfie in months while wearing a simple black face mask accompanied with a long caption that deviated from her haiku format. Aniston wrote that although wearing a face mask may feel inconvenient and uncomfortable, putting lives at risk while thousands of healthcare workers put themselves on the line and small businesses everywhere shut down is much worse. She continued by writing, “And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”
Since her post, though, many people across the country have continued to not do enough (while simultaneously not caring for others) by refusing to wear a face covering. Reminder: Face masks along with social distancing — are currently the only actions we can take to stopthe deadly virus from spreading. Not to mention, a face mask can cost as little as $5 and takes less than five seconds to put on.
A month later, Aniston doubled down on her message by posting a personal photo of her friend Kevin, who was in the ICU with COVID back in April. In the caption, Aniston wrote: “Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.” Aniston shared a second photo of herself and Courteney Cox, both twinning in blue tie-dye face masks.
Think you can outrun COVID? Well, think again. Like Aniston pleaded on Instagram just yesterday, if we want this to end, we all need to wear a damn mask. And based on the amount of ‘likes’ on her photo, five million of her Instagram followers seem to agree. Face masks are truly the only accessory we need this summer. While it’s understandable if you’re tired of the same face covering you’ve had for months, that doesn’t mean you should stop wearing one — instead, let Aniston’s tie-dye face mask fill the void filled left by your tie-dye sweats.
Shop 8 similar styles, below, inspired by Jennifer Aniston’s tie-dye face mask.
Everlane Tie-Dye 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack
Shop now: $25; everlane.com
Gap Adult Blue Tie-Dye Face Mask 3-Pack
Shop now: $15; gap.com
Quality Durables Tie-Dye Adult 4-Pack Face Coverings
Shop now: $18; amazon.com
iscream Adult's Tie Dye Blues Double Layer Face Cover with Pocket
Shop now: $14; amazon.com
Fydelity Breathable Rainbow Tie-Dye Face Mask
Shop now: $15; amazon.com
Weddingstar Washable Tie-Dye Face Mask w/ Dust Filter
Shop now: $14; amazon.com
Profound Black Ink Splatter Tie Dye Face Mask
Shop now: $25; frwd.com
Handmade Tie Dye Face Mask
Shop now: $16 (Originally $32); etsy.com