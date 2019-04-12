Jennifer Aniston Has Been Wearing This 1 Accessory For Decades

By Samantha Sutton
Updated: Apr 12, 2019 @ 3:41 pm
Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Contrary to what tabloids want us to believe, Jennifer Aniston isn’t living in the past. She’s starring in a new show with Reese Witherspoon this fall, and even seems to be on friendly terms with most of her exes. But one thing that that hasn’t really changed about the actress over the years? Her style, and, more importantly, her accessories.

Jen has always preferred a simple look — jeans and tees are her bread and butter — but she'll often spice things up with the addition of a scarf. Sometimes she’ll pair a knotted, blanket-like option with a warm winter coat, or will let a light, breezy something swing at her sides during the summer. Most recently, she completed a casual outfit with a classic printed scarf, which was quite the contrast from a fancy, sheer one she wore to the 2002 Emmy Awards (and yes, it looked good).

It’s possible Jen has compiled quite the impressive collection over the years, but since we'll probably never get to peek inside her closet (darn), we'll have to settle for seeing exactly how the star styles her go-to accessory.

April 2019

Marksman/ Snorlax / MEGA
Jen's printed scarf added something extra to her classic combination of a black sweater, Rag & Bone jeans, and black boots. Plus, check out those shades!
2 of 16

December 2017

RB/Bauer-Griffin
Jen's love of scarves goes beyond stocking up on the accessory. She's also been known to wear shirts that include scarf-like details, such as this one from an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

3 of 16

April 2017

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images
There's no denying that Jen looked pretty cozy (and warm) with this baby knotted around her neck.
4 of 16

December 2016

BG017/Bauer-Griffin
Between the bandana print, the black coat, and those aviator sunglasses, the actress seemed to channel a rock star while out in LA.

5 of 16

July 2016

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
Who says scarves are just for fall and winter? In the middle of summer, the actress completed her casual outfit with a purple option, adding a pop of color to an otherwise neutral look.

6 of 16

July 2016

SMXRF/Star Max
Jen threw a white scarf around her neck while at LAX, but stuck to a seasonally-appropriate shoe choice with wedge sandals.
7 of 16

June 2016

SplashNews.com
She also paired a lighter, breezier option with a duster and shorts as temperatures rose.

8 of 16

October 2015

Raymond Hall/Getty Images
A cool fall day called for a light jacket, jeans, a hat, and, of course, a white scarf for an eye-catching detail.

9 of 16

August 2013

GVK/Bauer-Griffin
Jen found way to make her black blazer look less "work" and more "play"by adding a long gray scarf to her airport ensemble.
10 of 16

March 2012

Mario Magnani/Bauer-Griffin
A low, messy bun suddenly seemed polished once the actress added a silky, printed scarf.

11 of 16

November 2011

James Devaney/Getty Images
Once again, this accessory served as the perfect pop of color when paired with a simple outfit, making things a bit more interesting.

12 of 16

March 2010

James Devaney/Getty Images
We already knew that a leather jacket was timeless, but Ms. Aniston is proving a colorful, printed scarf never goes out of style, either (and that they look pretty great when worn together).
13 of 16

March 2009

Philip Ramey Photography, LLC/Getty Images
Can we please get a scarf-tying tutorial from the star? She really seems to have mastered her technique over the years.

14 of 16

February 2010

Rebecca Sapp/WireImage
While a ruffled tank, flared jeans, boots, and Jen's favorite addition feels very aughts, we know it's only a matter of time before something similar is spotted on one of today's It girls.

15 of 16

September 2002

Robert Mora/Getty Images
The actress even won an Emmy while wearing a sheer scarf, which perfectly matched her pink dress.
