Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Secretly Coordinated Their Outfits for Good Morning America

Image zoom Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sure, we're looking forward to Thanksgiving and getting into the holiday spirit, but the highlight of our November might be the fact that we'll finally be able to watch Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon's Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The two are back on screen together after playing sisters on Friends, and while promoting their new project on Good Morning America, the actresses celebrated by secretly coordinating outfits.

RELATED: Reese Witherspoon Already Wore 2019's Biggest Trend — 21 Years Ago

It wasn't immediately noticeable, but as Aniston waved to the crowd and posed for photos, we admired her red-tinted sunglasses, which added a pop of color to her white pleated dress and black heels. Then we realized that Witherspoon was also wearing red in the form of a structured mini dress. Suddenly, those standout shades made even more sense: this was meant to be a matching co-star moment.

Image zoom Raymond Hall/GC Images

Further convincing us that this move was probably planned? Witherspoon's white-and-black heels, which also matched Aniston's dress.

Did the two women coordinate just for this particular appearance? Or will the two continue to do so as they talk about their show, which comes out Nov. 1? Fingers crossed there are even more matching outfits where these came from!